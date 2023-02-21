Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dmitri Arhip is helped from the field during the game against Benetton

Cardiff prop Dmitri Arhip is to have surgery after suffering an Achilles injury in last Saturday's win against Benetton.

The 34-year-old said he faces a "long road to full recovery".

Arhip's current Cardiff deal expires at the end of the season and the Moldovan is uncertain over his future amid Welsh rugby's contract dispute.

"There are three months before my current contract expires and I don;t know what will happen next," he said.

"I am very disappointed we are in this situation and the lack of urgency and movement within Welsh rugby."