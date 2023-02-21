Gregor Townsend has done a "phenomenal" job as Scotland head coach and it's in the national team's interest to keep him, according to former Scotland international Johnnie Beattie.

Townsend's contract expires later this year after the Rugby World Cup.

Before Scotland won their opening two Six Nations games, he said no contract extension had yet been offered to him.

"I think it would be great for Scottish rugby to retain him," Beattie told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"Gregor has the best win percentage of any Scottish coach. They play the best rugby we've ever seen a Scottish side come up with, and it's really enjoyable to watch now. That wasn't the case when I was playing.

"When you look at Scottish rugby in context of what they're competing against, the talent pool that we have, what Gregor gets out of two professional sides is remarkable.

"I think the job that he has done in these last two [World Cup] cycles, amidst the ups and downs, has been phenomenal."

Townsend has led Scotland to victories over England and Wales this year, the first time they have opened the Six Nations with two wins since 1996.

They travel to France this weekend looking to strengthen their bid for a first title since 1999 and Beattie says "everyone is on the same hymn sheet" after some turbulent times.

"You speak to anyone over here in France and they'll say, "This Scottish side is some side". Everyone looking in now has a new found respect," he added. "It's coherent, it looks good and it's functioning, so I would love to see him stay.

"Ultimately that's his choice. If he feels that a change is what he requires in this point in his career, then none of us can push him one way or another. Each party has to do their own succession planning."

'Gregor will be a man in demand'

Scottish Rugby have sounded out several coaches to gauge their availability in the event that they do not reach an agreement with Townsend to extend his contract.

The head coach confirmed last month that he had been contacted about the possibility of joining Fabien Galthie's France staff, but those talks did not progress beyond the preliminary stage.

Having played in France and managed some significant coaching successes against French sides, Beattie believes Townsend would not be short of offers from across the Channel should he decide he wants a new challenge after the World Cup.

"In France, there aren't any quality high-level coaches available that are bilingual," said Beattie, who enjoyed spells with Montpellier, Castres and Bayonne and still lives in the country.

"There's been a massive push to move away from foreign coaches that can't speak the language, but Gregor does.

"I know he really enjoyed his time at Brive, Montpellier and Castres and I think there's a mutual appreciation from Fabien Galthie to have had those conversations. He's obviously identified what Gregor brings, the structure, the detail.

"Certainly he'll be a man in demand."