Tom Curry's last England appearance was against South Africa in November 2022

Guinness Six Nations - Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Flanker Tom Curry will not make his England return against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday having once again withdrawn from the squad with injury.

Curry - who missed England's first two Six Nations games - has a leg issue and is replaced in a trimmed-down 26-man group by twin brother Ben.

Fly-half George Ford is left out of the squad having only been called back into the England fold on Sunday.

Wing Cadan Murley remains and could be in line for his international debut.

Starting wing Ollie Hassell-Collins had already been ruled out of Saturday's match with a knee injury, leaving room for Murley in the squad.

Former captain Courtney Lawes could make his first England appearance since July after he made his return to full training following a string of injuries.

Lawes comes into a competitive pack, where there is no room for Ben Earl, who was a replacement against Scotland and Italy.

Experienced scrum-half Ben Youngs is once again left out as Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell are preferred.

England squad

Forwards: Chessum, Cole, B Curry, Dombrandt, Genge, George, Isiekwe, Itoje, Lawes, Ludlam, Sinckler, M Vunipola, Walker, Willis.

Backs: Arundell, Farrell, Lawrence, Malins, Marchant, Mitchell, Murley, Slade, Smith, Steward, Van Poortvliet, Watson.