Manu Tuilagi caught the head of Northampton's Tommy Freeman with his elbow as he carried the ball

Sale centre Manu Tuilagi has been hit with a four-game ban for foul play in Saturday's loss to Northampton but could still be available for England's final Six Nations game against Ireland.

Tuilagi, 31, was given the suspension for an elbow to the head of Saints' Tommy Freeman at a citing hearing.

The ban will be cut to three games if he attends a World Rugby coaching workshop to improve tackle technique.

Tuilagi has 50 England caps but has not featured in the Six Nations so far.

He was not selected by new head coach Steve Borthwick for either the opening loss to Scotland or the subsequent win over Italy.

England face Wales in Cardiff this Saturday before next tackling France at Twickenham on 11 March.

Tuilagi would potentially be free to resume playing, if required, against Ireland on 18 March.

The former Leicester centre also misses Sale's Premiership games with Exeter Chiefs, Saracens and London Irish.

He would also miss their European Challenge Cup date at Cardiff Blues on 1 April, unless he attends the coaching intervention programme.