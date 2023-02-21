Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Byrne produced an accomplished performance when introduced as a replacement for Johnny Sexton against France

Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sounds; text commentary & highlights on the BBC Sport website

Fly-half Ross Byrne has conceded there were times he thought he might never be part of an Ireland squad again.

The Leinster number 10 is in line for a possible first Six Nations start against Italy in Rome as Johnny Sexton struggles to overcome a groin problem.

Byrne spent 20 months in international wilderness before an 11th-hour call-up led to him kicking the winning penalty in November's victory over Australia.

"There were times when I thought I'd maybe never get back in," said Byrne.

"You just have to be patient, which isn't always easy, and then when you do get the opportunity you have to try and make the most of it.

"It's a confidence booster getting back into the squad and then trying to get as much game time as possible."

All but two of Byrne's 16 Test caps to date have been won as a replacement since making his debut as a substitute against Italy in November 2018.

His absence from the Ireland set-up had coincided with a period which saw Ireland win a three-match series in New Zealand for the first time and climb to number one in the world rankings.

The 27-year-old's 77th-minute penalty earned Ireland a 13-10 victory over Australia in a turgid Autumn Test in Dublin, after being drafted into the Irish squad minutes before the kick-off as Sexton was ruled out by a calf injury.

After impressing in cameo performances off the bench in Ireland's Six Nations wins over Wales and France, Sexton's potential unavailability could open the door for Byrne to make his first start at Test level since the Autumn Nations Cup defeat to England in November 2020.

"When you are not in the squad and you see the squad doing so well you want to be a part of that," said Byrne.

"Everyone wants to be playing on the biggest days and you want to be part of a winning team. It gives you that little bit of edge, striving to get back into the squad.

"I'm loving being back [with the Ireland squad]. You can see how good the last two performances have been and there's a lot more room for growth too, which is hugely exciting."

'Trying to get the best out of myself'

Joey Carbery has been drafted into the Ireland squad to face Italy as doubts linger over Johnny Sexton's fitness

Byrne has dislodged Joey Carbery as primary understudy to Sexton since the autumn, with Munster's Jack Crowley elevated to third choice.

Carbery was overlooked by head coach Andy Farrell at the start of the championship but joined the squad this week as extra back-up due to the doubt surrounding veteran Sexton.

"There is competition across the board in every position, it's the same with Leinster," Byrne told reporters at Ireland's press conference on Tuesday.

"I haven't been worrying about what the other lads are doing because I can't control that. I've just been looking after my own performances and trying to get the best out of myself.

"It's just taking bits of experience and improving each day.

"It would be big [to start against Italy in Rome] but I'd just treat the game like I normally would."

Ireland put themselves in pole position for the Six Nations title title with a 32-19 win over Fabien Galthie's reigning Grand Slam champions in Dublin, following an opening day 34-10 demolition of Wales.

Hooker Dan Sheehan is available again and is pushing to return at Stadio Olimpico, competing for the number two jersey with Ulster's Rob Herring, who is undergoing assessment on a head knock, and fellow Leinster man Ronan Kelleher.

"My body is back to a hundred per cent, so ready to go for this weekend and an exciting challenge ahead," said Sheehan.