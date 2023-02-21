Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Javan Sebastian played for Wales at U16 and U18 levels before becoming a senior Scotland international

Prop Javan Sebastian is to leave Scarlets at the end of the season to join United Rugby Championship (URC) rivals Edinburgh.

Carmarthen-born Sebastien, 28, has three caps for Scotland having qualified through his father.

A product of the Scarlets academy, the tight-head previously spent a season with Glasgow Warriors in 2015-16.

He returned to Parc y Scarlets the following campaign and made a Pro14 debut in February 2019.

In the 2020-21 season Sebastian featured 17 times for the west Wales side, 10 as a starter and he signed a fresh contract with the region in 2021.

He made his 65th appearance for Scarlets from the bench in Saturday's 42-14 URC win against Edinburgh.

Sebastian's departure comes at a time when the future for many players at Welsh regions is uncertain because of ongoing funding and contract issues.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Rugby website Sebastian said: "Leaving Scarlets certainly wasn't an easy decision and I've got a huge debt of gratitude to the club. They are my home region and gave me my first opportunity to play professionally.

"However, this move to Edinburgh is massively exciting and it's an opportunity that I genuinely can't wait to get stuck into. The club is really ambitious with a talented squad and cracking new stadium, and Edinburgh is a beautiful city.

"This is a fresh challenge for me and one that really excites me because of my aspirations to continue playing international rugby. Hopefully I can keep myself in a strong position with Scotland by playing consistently for Edinburgh.

"I obviously know quite a lot of the Edinburgh boys from Scotland camp. I can't wait to link up with the squad this summer and hit the ground running."