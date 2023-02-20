Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Dan Sheehan has become a key member of Andy Farrell's Ireland squad

Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sounds

Ireland front row duo Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan are available for selection against Italy on Saturday after recovering from hamstring injuries.

Leinster's Scott Penny and Ulster's Kieran Treadwell have been added to the squad after Tadhg Beirne was ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury.

Joey Carbery has been drafted in as fly-half cover as captain Johnny Sexton rehabs from a groin injury.

Hooker Rob Herring is continuing his graduated return to play protocols.

Herring was forced off against France after a high tackle by France prop Uini Atonio, who was yellow carded in the match but subsequently received a three-game ban for the incident.

Sexton injured his groin in the same game and has returned to training, with Munster's Carbery joining Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne as cover.

Influential hooker Sheehan missed the win over France with a hamstring issue while Leinster team-mate Healy was forced out of the matchday squad against Wales after being named as a replacement prop.

Keith Earls is unavailable for selection with a calf issue while Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong will all continue their respective rehab programmes, but second row Joe McCarthy has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle issue.

Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa and Jacob Stockdale return to the squad having played for their respective provinces in the URC at the weekend.

Ireland are chasing a Six Nations Grand Slam after winning their opening matches against Wales and France.

Ireland squad

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O'Mahony, Tom O'Toole, Scott Penny, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Roman Salanoa, Dan Sheehan, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier.