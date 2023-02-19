Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Peter O'Mahony in action for Ireland during their 32-19 Six Nations win over France on 11 February

Ireland back row forward Peter O'Mahony has signed a year-long extension to his IRFU contract which will run until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old Munster player made his Ireland debut against Italy in the 2012 Six Nations Championship and has won 91 caps for his country.

He has captained Ireland 10 times and skippered the British and Irish Lions in a Test against New Zealand in 2017.

He helped Ireland win the 2014 and 2015 Six Nations and a Grand Slam in 2018.

O'Mahony was also part of the Irish squad which achieved the Triple Crown in 2022.

The flanker has represented Ireland at two Rugby World Cups - in 2015 and 2019 - starting seven Rugby World Cup games across the two tournaments.

The Cork Constitution club man has also enjoyed a notable career at provincial level, playing for Munster on 171 occasions, scoring 15 tries.

He was appointed captain of his province in 2013 at the age of 24.

Ireland's bid to win the World Cup in France in the autumn is central to O'Mahony's thinking over the coming months.

"The journey this Ireland squad has been on since the World Cup in Japan has been incredible to be a part of," said O'Mahony.

"There is a hunger to learn and compete and a great camaraderie in the group.

"My ambition is to compete at a third World Cup and help this team achieve success over the coming weeks and months."

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora praised O'Mahony as "a born leader who galvanises those around him".

"We are delighted to contract him through the World Cup and into the 2023/24 season. A leader like Pete is invaluable to both Ireland and Munster," commented Nucifora.