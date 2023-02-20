Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Murray McCallum joined Edinburgh this season after Worcester were disbanded

Newcastle Falcons have signed Scottish prop Murray McCallum from United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh on a two-year deal for the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old can operate either as a loose-head or a tight-head, offering versatility to Dave Walder's front-row options for next term's Premiership.

McCallum spent the first part of the season at now-defunct Worcester, and is in his second spell at Edinburgh.

"I'll play wherever I'm needed," McCallum said.

"But I'd say I'm competent on both sides and I'm happy to play either. I just want to do what's best for the team, and if that means playing loose-head, tight-head or anywhere else, I'll put myself forward."

Head coach Dave Walder added: "He has Premiership experience with Worcester, so he knows what the league is about.

"He's had a taste of international rugby earlier in his career and he's playing at a good level with Edinburgh."