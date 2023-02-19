Close menu

George Ford: England call fly-half into training squad for Wales game in Cardiff

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Ford
Ford came off the bench during Sale's 38-34 Premiership defeat at Northampton on Saturday
Six Nations: Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February

Sale fly-half George Ford has been called up to a 36-man England training squad for Saturday's Six Nations showdown with Wales in Cardiff.

Ford last played for England in March 2022 but recently returned from a long-standing Achilles injury.

Flanker Tom Curry is also recalled after injury as is vice-captain Courtney Lawes.

Uncapped backs Fraser Dingwall and Cadan Murley are named in the squad, with Ollie Hassell-Collins ruled out.

England head coach Steve Borthwick will trim his squad on Tuesday afternoon before naming his 23-man matchday squad on Thursday lunchtime.

After suffering a serious injury in the Premiership final last June, Ford, who has 81 caps, made his much-anticipated return earlier this month, and makes a quick return to the England fold as a replacement for Northampton's Fin Smith.

Meanwhile, London Irish wing Hassell-Collins, who started England's matches against Scotland and Italy, has been ruled out with a knee problem, presenting an opportunity to Harlequins' Murley.

Murley trained with the squad in the autumn without winning a cap.

Dingwall comes in for Manu Tuilagi, who was sent off playing for Sale on the weekend and faces a suspension.

In the forwards, Curry replaces his brother Ben after recovering from a hamstring strain, while Lawes is back from a calf issue and comes in for Jonny Hill.

Last week forwards coach Richard Cockerill said England would have "no concern" over picking Lawes despite his limited game time this season.

"He's an experienced player and he's had long injuries previously and come back in and played well for both club and country, so that doesn't really concern us when it comes to a guy of his stature," Cockerill told BBC Sport.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 18:44

    You could be putting a broken down Ford fiesta against us on Saturday and we wouldn't be able to beat it.
    Bit of luck we wont turn up.

  • Comment posted by roger, today at 18:40

    Make Lawes captain & drop Farrell

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:34

    Ford back! Far too soon after massive layoff. Nowhere near match fit.

  • Comment posted by Cricket1, today at 18:33

    not ready for test rugby yet after his injury

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:30

    Looks like a Youngs, Smith, Farrell,Ford axis coming up against Wales. Could be interesting if they all click and play heads up rugby.

    • Reply posted by Apache Helicopter, today at 18:32

      Apache Helicopter replied:
      They'll have an easy day against the sheep and leek 1st XV, whilst all the regular Wales players have spat out their dummies and take the day off.

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 18:28

    Good news, even better if he’s a starter.

  • Comment posted by Apache Helicopter, today at 18:27

    Should be having a week off for HIA protocols, not an international call-up.

    • Reply posted by bbc-suck, today at 18:36

      bbc-suck replied:
      Yeah I thought he looked out when he took that face slide against the turf too.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:27

    Great he really is the best 10 in England, neutral posting here.

