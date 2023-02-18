Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Rhys Ruddock goes over for Leinster's third try against Dragons in Dublin

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Dragons Leinster (26) 43 Tries: Byrne (2), McGrath, Ruddock, Larmour, Russell, Tector Cons: Byrne (3), Tector Ospreys (7) 14 Tries: Williams, Hanrahan Cons: Reed (2)

Leinster extended their lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship table to 11 points with a comfortable 43-14 bonus point win over Dragons at the RDS in Dublin.

Two tries from Harry Byrne and further scores from Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock helped the hosts lead 24-7 at the break, with Rhodri Williams notching the Dragons touchdown.

Tries in the second half from Jordan Larmour, Rob Russell and Charlie Tector sealed the win. Dragons' only try of the second half came from JJ Hanrahan.

Leinster maintain their 100% league record while Dragons are just one place off bottom, having won only three of their 14 games.

Leo Cullen's side were missing a host of Ireland internationals due to the Six Nations but welcomed back Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour and Jamie Osborne from Ireland duty.

Wales international Ross Moriarty returned from injury and was one of five changes for Dragons since their last outing - a 28-42 loss at home to Glasgow last month.

Byrne got his side off to the ideal start within the first four minutes finding a gap and stretching over before converting his own try.

Dragons battled back, dominating territory and possession in the opening stages but could make little headway due to missed opportunities and errors at key moments.

Against the run of play, McGrath intercepted an attempted loop pass and ran in 60 yards to extend the home side's lead.

Dragons hit back minutes later following a spell of territory in Leinster's 22, with Rhodri Williams sniping over at the side of a ruck to bring his side briefly within touching distance.

However, a quickfire double from flanker Ruddock and Byrne with his second try of the game gave Leinster a comfortable lead at the break and secured a Leinster bonus point.

In the second half, despite the comfortable scoreline, Leinster struggled to find their trademark fluency but defended well and forced errors from the Welsh side.

Despite not enjoying as much possession as usual, Leo Cullen's side were clinical with the ball, as demonstrated by an opportunistic try down an unguarded blindside from Larmour in the third quarter.

The visitors were eventually rewarded for their spells of territory with a try from JJ Hanrahan which proved to be scant consolation as Leinster responded with two late tries from substitutes Russell and Tector to cap off a comfortable win.

Leinster: Jimmy O'Brien, Jordan Larmour, Liam Turner, Jamie Osborne, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Michael Milne, John McKee, Michael Ala'alatoa, Ross Molony, Brian Deeny, Rhys Ruddock (Capt), Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jason Jenkins, Will Connors, Nick McCarthy, Charlie Tector, Rob Russell.

Dragons: Angus O'Brien, Sio Tomkinson, Steff Hughes, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt, Will Reed, Rhodri Williams (Capt), Rhodri Jones, Brodie Coghlan, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Ben Carter, Ben Fry, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: James Benjamin, Aki Seiuli, Chris Coleman, Sean Lonsdale, Ryan Woodman, Lewis Jones, JJ Hanrahan, Jordan Williams.