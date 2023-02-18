Close menu

Premier 15s: Exeter Chiefs go top with dominant win over Worcester Warriors

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Liv McGoverne catches the ball
Liv McGoverne scored six conversions for Exeter

Exeter Chiefs moved to the top of the Premier 15s table with a dominant 57-5 win at Worcester Warriors.

They go ahead of Gloucester-Hartpury, who have a game in hand after their fixture was postponed because of a lack of front-row cover in Wasps' squad.

Claudia MacDonald scored a hat-trick of tries as the 2021-22 Premier 15s runners-up put 38 points past Worcester in the second half at Sixways.

Worcester stay sixth as seventh-placed Sale also lost on Saturday.

Two tries from Bryony Field helped Loughborough Lightning to their second win of the season with a 17-10 home victory over Sale Sharks.

Elsewhere, Saracens triumphed over London rivals Harlequins at StoneX Stadium.

The reigning champions took an assertive 27-0 lead into the break with Jodie Rettie's second-half try sealing a 32-12 victory.

DMP Sharks suffered a heavy 55-7 home defeat by Bristol Bears as Deborah Wills dotted down twice on her debut after joining Bristol on a loan deal from Worcester.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Top Stories

Six Nations 2023

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured