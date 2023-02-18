Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

BBC Hereford & Worcester's Andrew Easton hosted the meeting of Atlas Group's two co-owners and their lawyer with Warriors fans

New Worcester Warriors owners Atlas now say there is agreement in principle for Wasps to play at Sixways next season.

At a sold-out fans forum at Sixways, Atlas also revealed that, following widespread complaints, they have dropped their plan to change Warriors' name and rebrand as Sixways Rugby.

Atlas had already suggested they would bow to pressure but it is now confirmed that Worcester will remain as Warriors.

Exactly what level Warriors will play at next season is yet to be decided.

Co-owners Jim O'Toole and James Sandford have already announced plans to merge with National League Two West neighbours Stourbridge, two levels below the Championship - in which Wasps will play next season.

Stourbridge are currently bottom of their league and in danger of dropping into the regional leagues next season - into the fifth tier of the English pyramid.

But the Stourbridge tie-up is only subject to being agreed by their club's members - and that vote is yet to take place.

Atlas also announced Warriors Women have a new five-year agreement to remain at Sixways to play their Premier 15s games.

Non-league football side Worcester Raiders, who also currently play there, are expected to also continue to use the artificial surface - and are understood to be keen on switching games to a Friday night.

More to follow.