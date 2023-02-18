Jack Dixon is helped off the field against Leinster

It has proved to be one of the most turbulent weeks in recent Welsh rugby history. And that is saying something.

The four regions have had to prepare for United Rugby Championship (URC) matches over the weekend against the backdrop of the threat of player strikes over contract disputes.

There were mixed results with Ospreys and Dragons uffering heavy defeats in Ireland against Munster and Leinster, while Cardiff and Scarlets enjoyed convincing home victories.

BBC Sport Wales checks how the regions coped following the traumatic build-up to the URC fixtures as victories, defeats - and injuries - unfolded.

Dixon injured in Dragons defeat

Dragons bond means little until contracts signed - Jack Dixon

No matter the build-up, it was always going to be unlikely 15th placed Dragons would trouble unbeaten league leaders Leinster in Dublin.

That proved the case as the hosts eased to a 43-14 win but it was an injury that perhaps encapsulated the current situation.

Dragons centre Jack Dixon had spoken passionately in the build-up about contract uncertainty and how players feared for their future if they were to pick up an injury.

"When you take the field you try to park it as best you can but, subconsciously, you are one big injury from being thrown out the door, to put it frankly," Dixon had said.

A worrying injury is exactly what happened to the man himself against Leinster as he was helped from the field.

An emotional Steff Hughes spoke about the incident after the game.

"It's so disappointing as we've waited months and months," Hughes told S4C's Clwb Rygbi.

"People like Jack Dixon has a young family and he doesn't know if he has a contract in the summer and he's put his body on the line and suffered a nasty injury. This is exactly the problem we've got.

"It's an unfortunate situation that's been going on too long. In the end we don't have much choice as players.

"Something needs to change. A lot is going on in the background.

"This is not about money, this is about people who work hard every day and put their bodies on the line for the club and Welsh rugby. It's unacceptable in any sort of work place to treat people like this.

"All we ask is that people have job security for next season, that's in three months time.

"We all want to play rugby but we need something back from other people.

"It's difficult for the boys, especially Jack, that's exactly what he spoke about in the week."

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan added: "He is upset in the changing room and the group are upset for him. We will make sure we look after Jack Dixon.

"The players will stick together and rightly so. They have a job to do and part of the job is to protect themselves. It is important now we step up to the plate as a Union and show the character the players have shown today.

"I am super proud of my players. They were emotionally ready tonight. The players will make decisions they have to make and I support them 100% on the decisions they make.

"I am there if they need a conversation, they are a pleasure to work with. We need to show good leadership in the union and do it quickly."

Record loss

The weekend's fixtures started on Friday night as Ospreys suffered a record 58-3 league defeat against Munster in Limerick.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth refused to blame the off-field issues for the defeat.

"We can't use that an excuse," said Booth.

"I know that sounds obtuse but we can't because we talked about the escapism of playing and enjoying it.

"Of course it has an effect but not to the degree of the scoreline and we are bitterly disappointed with the performance.

"It doesn't look like a lot of the stuff we have done before. It probably feels like the worst defeat since I have been here.

"When you come to Ireland you have to be good and precise and we were neither.

"My message will probably fall on deaf ears but we all want resolution because we can then move forward. So let's get some resolution.

"What Wales [players] do is not in my control. I will be looking to getting back into work next week with the players I have got to try and make them better for the next performance against Benetton.

"However as I have said, I have complete empathy with players that haven't got any certainty in their future because nothing will create more anxiety than not knowing what your future looks like."

Cardiff smiles

Cardiff scored four tries against Benetton

Dai Young's Cardiff side seemed unaffected as they celebrated a bonus-point 30-13 win against Benetton to lift them to ninth in the league table.

"The players have been outstanding in training," said Young.

"I think everyone knows it is bubbling on in the background, and a lot of players have spoken about the anxiety it brings them, but their focus in training has been excellent.

"I am pleased they went and put a performance in. It was nice to see them coming with smiles on their faces.

"They have not brought it out on to the training paddock. They have been excellent.

"Everybody wants the situation resolved sooner rather than later. It is a shame it has got to this position.

"We just want to get back to Welsh rugby making big strides forwards, not talking about things that are dragging us down.

"We all know what is going on, and we all know the anxiety and frustration with all the events that are going on."

Ben Thomas, who scored 15 points, is one of those players out of contract at the end of the season.

"It was great for the morale of the squad with everything that's going on, so it's nice to put some smiles on faces," said Thomas.

"It is a tough time and nobody knows what is going on. The only good thing to come out of it is how all the boys in our region and across Welsh rugby have stuck together.

"Being in the public domain does not change too much for us but it does put a bit more pressure on them to sort things quicker.

"It is good for people to know what a poor state Welsh rugby is in and what players are facing."

Scarlets supreme

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel is a former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half

Scarlets celebrated their most impressive performance of the season with a 42-14 victory over Edinburgh.

"With us, it's about having clarity with the players, not just this week," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"We've been clear and honest with players for a while now, for us it's about getting on the front foot and trying to be as clear with the boys as we can.

"There are difficult conversations to be had, that is part and parcel of this job.

"It is going on in the background and we have to respect it's difficult for players.

"I can only speak from what's happening here, they're turning up every day, training hard and you could see that today when they enjoyed playing between the white lines."