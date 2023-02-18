Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results - 18 February
Men's National Leagues
WRU Division 1 Cup
Quarter finals
Ammanford 34 - 26 St Josephs
Bonymaen 7 - 24 Nant Conwy
Newbridge 30 - 3 Dunvant
St Peters 12 - 8 Llangennech
WRU Division 2 Cup
Quarter finals
Aberdare 13 - 0 Talywain
Bridgend Sports 3 - 69 Kidwelly
Caerphilly 11 - 13 Morriston
Heol y Cyw P - P Ystradgynlais
WRU Division 3 Cup
Quarter finals
Abercrave 17 - 29 Vardre
Llanharan 12 - 16 Lampeter Town
St Clears 35 - 21 Mold
Tylorstown 0 - 14 Abertillery B G
WRU Division 4 Cup
Quarter finals
Alltwen 3 - 22 Chepstow
Maesteg 5 - 11 Wattstown
Newport Saracens 8 - 27 Bryncethin
St Julians HSOB 0 - 38 Nantyglo
WRU Division 5 Cup
Quarter finals
Ferndale 22 - 0 Crickhowell
Forgeside 12 - 24 Crumlin
Llanidloes 10 - 27 Tonna
Pontardawe 27 - 20 Hollybush
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon 37 - 8 Bedlinog
Dowlais 15 - 16 Blaenavon
Monmouth 12 - 12 Penallta
Nelson 25 - 7 Risca
Pontypool United 6 - 12 Brynmawr
Division 1 East Central
Cambrian Welfare 12 - 8 Barry
Mountain Ash 19 - 13 Treorchy
Porth Harlequins 19 - 16 Dinas Powys
Ynysybwl 5 - 29 Rhydyfelin
Division 1 North
Bala 6 - 11 Ruthin
Bethesda 20 - 10 Pwllheli
Dolgellau 5 - 34 Caernarfon
Llangefni 18 - 35 Llandudno
Division 1 West Central
Birchgrove 3 - 3 Skewen
Brynamman P - P Kenfig Hill
Tondu 15 - 11 Nantyffyllon
Waunarlwydd 17 - 10 Bridgend Athletic
Division 1 West
Felinfoel 19 - 22 Crymych
Gorseinon 20 - 17 Aberystwyth
Gowerton 42 - 3 Penclawdd
Pembroke 7 - 33 Llanelli Wanderers
Yr Hendy 38 - 45 Newcastle Emlyn
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 38 - 5 Caerleon
Blackwood 7 - 50 Ynysddu
Oakdale 3 - 45 Newport HSOB
Pill Harriers 20 - 17 Cwmbran
Division 2 East Central
Llanishen 13 - 21 Abercynon
Llantwit Fardre 27 - 43 Abercwmboi
Taffs Well 41 - 14 Gilfach Goch
Treharris 49 - 15 Cilfynydd
Division 2 North
Abergele 13 - 10 Welshpool
Bangor P - P Shotton Steel
Colwyn Bay 24 - 0 Nant Conwy II
Newtown 7 - 29 Wrexham
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells P - P Porthcawl
Pencoed 27 - 13 Aberavon Quins
Pyle 12 - 31 Resolven
Division 2 West
Fishguard 38 - 6 Pontyberem
Loughor 25 - 53 Tenby United
Milford Haven 11 - 32 Nantgaredig
Mumbles 12 - 5 Burry Port
Tycroes 18 - 25 Pontarddulais
Division 3 East
Abercarn 3 - 3 Garndiffaith
Abertysswg P - P Blaina
Llanhilleth 20 - 36 Machen
RTB Ebbw Vale 15 - 25 Usk
Tredegar Ironsides 7 - 43 Rhymney
Division 3 East Central
Cardiff Quins 8 - 49 Pentyrch
Fairwater 28 - 12 Canton
Old Illtydians P - P Penarth
Pontyclun 19 - 0 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Division 3 North East
Bala II 17 - 24 Flint
COBRA II 27 - 19 Dinbych II
Mold II 42 - 0 Bro Gwernant
Rhosllanerchrugog 22 - 25 Wrexham II
Division 3 North West
Bro Ffestiniog 10 - 5 Pwllheli II
Caernarfon II 62 - 10 Bethesda II
Menai Bridge 58 - 0 Llandudno II
Porthmadog P - P Holyhead
Rhyl & District II P - P Llangefni II
Division 3 West Central
Bryncoch 31 - 15 Taibach
Cwmgors 14 - 31 Nantymoel
Cwmllynfell 0 - 19 Cwmafan
Swansea Uplands P - P Baglan
Tonmawr P - P Aberavon Green Stars
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 24 - 29 Haverfordwest
Laugharne 34 - 8 Cardigan
Pembroke Dock Quins 8 - 22 Neyland
St Davids 52 - 18 Llanybydder
Tregaron 19 - 8 Llangwm
Division 3 West B
Amman United 27 - 0 Tumble
Betws 5 - 12 Llangadog
Furnace United 14 - 46 Cefneithin
Llandeilo 12 - 12 Llandybie
New Dock Stars 28 - 13 Bynea
Trimsaran 30 - 10 Penygroes
Division 4 East
Fleur De Lys 32 - 28 Bedwellty
Hafodyrynys 0 - 34 New Panteg
New Tredegar 15 - 8 Blackwood Stars
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely 12 - 0 Ynysowen
Cefn Coed 7 - 12 Llandaff
Old Penarthians 5 - 5 Llandaff North
Tonyrefail 16 - 5 Llantwit Major
Division 4 West Central
Crynant 9 - 7 Cefn Cribwr
Glais 10 - 31 Neath Athletic
Glyncorrwg 18 - 9 Pontrhydyfen
Penlan 0 - 62 Briton Ferry
Division 5 East
Beaufort 6 - 30 Pontllanfraith
Bettws P - P Brynithel
Division 5 East Central
Llandrindod Wells 23 - 19 Brackla
Ogmore Vale P - P Hirwaun
Pontycymmer 25 - 0 Cardiff Saracens
Tref y Clawdd 52 - 0 Sully Sports
Division 5 West Central
Fall Bay 0 - 33 Rhigos
Pantyffynnon 10 - 26 Banwen
Penybanc 0 - 32 South Gower
Pontyates 14 - 12 Cwmtwrch
Seven Sisters 24 - 14 Cwmgwrach
Division 6 East
Abersychan 68 - 0 Cwmcarn United
Magor 12 - 15 Hartridge
Trefil 45 - 0 Girling