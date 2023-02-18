Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results - 18 February

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Championship

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

WRU Division 1 Cup

Quarter finals

Ammanford 34 - 26 St Josephs

Bonymaen 7 - 24 Nant Conwy

Newbridge 30 - 3 Dunvant

St Peters 12 - 8 Llangennech

WRU Division 2 Cup

Quarter finals

Aberdare 13 - 0 Talywain

Bridgend Sports 3 - 69 Kidwelly

Caerphilly 11 - 13 Morriston

Heol y Cyw P - P Ystradgynlais

WRU Division 3 Cup

Quarter finals

Abercrave 17 - 29 Vardre

Llanharan 12 - 16 Lampeter Town

St Clears 35 - 21 Mold

Tylorstown 0 - 14 Abertillery B G

WRU Division 4 Cup

Quarter finals

Alltwen 3 - 22 Chepstow

Maesteg 5 - 11 Wattstown

Newport Saracens 8 - 27 Bryncethin

St Julians HSOB 0 - 38 Nantyglo

WRU Division 5 Cup

Quarter finals

Ferndale 22 - 0 Crickhowell

Forgeside 12 - 24 Crumlin

Llanidloes 10 - 27 Tonna

Pontardawe 27 - 20 Hollybush

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon 37 - 8 Bedlinog

Dowlais 15 - 16 Blaenavon

Monmouth 12 - 12 Penallta

Nelson 25 - 7 Risca

Pontypool United 6 - 12 Brynmawr

Division 1 East Central

Cambrian Welfare 12 - 8 Barry

Mountain Ash 19 - 13 Treorchy

Porth Harlequins 19 - 16 Dinas Powys

Ynysybwl 5 - 29 Rhydyfelin

Division 1 North

Bala 6 - 11 Ruthin

Bethesda 20 - 10 Pwllheli

Dolgellau 5 - 34 Caernarfon

Llangefni 18 - 35 Llandudno

Division 1 West Central

Birchgrove 3 - 3 Skewen

Brynamman P - P Kenfig Hill

Tondu 15 - 11 Nantyffyllon

Waunarlwydd 17 - 10 Bridgend Athletic

Division 1 West

Felinfoel 19 - 22 Crymych

Gorseinon 20 - 17 Aberystwyth

Gowerton 42 - 3 Penclawdd

Pembroke 7 - 33 Llanelli Wanderers

Yr Hendy 38 - 45 Newcastle Emlyn

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 38 - 5 Caerleon

Blackwood 7 - 50 Ynysddu

Oakdale 3 - 45 Newport HSOB

Pill Harriers 20 - 17 Cwmbran

Division 2 East Central

Llanishen 13 - 21 Abercynon

Llantwit Fardre 27 - 43 Abercwmboi

Taffs Well 41 - 14 Gilfach Goch

Treharris 49 - 15 Cilfynydd

Division 2 North

Abergele 13 - 10 Welshpool

Bangor P - P Shotton Steel

Colwyn Bay 24 - 0 Nant Conwy II

Newtown 7 - 29 Wrexham

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells P - P Porthcawl

Pencoed 27 - 13 Aberavon Quins

Pyle 12 - 31 Resolven

Division 2 West

Fishguard 38 - 6 Pontyberem

Loughor 25 - 53 Tenby United

Milford Haven 11 - 32 Nantgaredig

Mumbles 12 - 5 Burry Port

Tycroes 18 - 25 Pontarddulais

Division 3 East

Abercarn 3 - 3 Garndiffaith

Abertysswg P - P Blaina

Llanhilleth 20 - 36 Machen

RTB Ebbw Vale 15 - 25 Usk

Tredegar Ironsides 7 - 43 Rhymney

Division 3 East Central

Cardiff Quins 8 - 49 Pentyrch

Fairwater 28 - 12 Canton

Old Illtydians P - P Penarth

Pontyclun 19 - 0 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Division 3 North East

Bala II 17 - 24 Flint

COBRA II 27 - 19 Dinbych II

Mold II 42 - 0 Bro Gwernant

Rhosllanerchrugog 22 - 25 Wrexham II

Division 3 North West

Bro Ffestiniog 10 - 5 Pwllheli II

Caernarfon II 62 - 10 Bethesda II

Menai Bridge 58 - 0 Llandudno II

Porthmadog P - P Holyhead

Rhyl & District II P - P Llangefni II

Division 3 West Central

Bryncoch 31 - 15 Taibach

Cwmgors 14 - 31 Nantymoel

Cwmllynfell 0 - 19 Cwmafan

Swansea Uplands P - P Baglan

Tonmawr P - P Aberavon Green Stars

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 24 - 29 Haverfordwest

Laugharne 34 - 8 Cardigan

Pembroke Dock Quins 8 - 22 Neyland

St Davids 52 - 18 Llanybydder

Tregaron 19 - 8 Llangwm

Division 3 West B

Amman United 27 - 0 Tumble

Betws 5 - 12 Llangadog

Furnace United 14 - 46 Cefneithin

Llandeilo 12 - 12 Llandybie

New Dock Stars 28 - 13 Bynea

Trimsaran 30 - 10 Penygroes

Division 4 East

Fleur De Lys 32 - 28 Bedwellty

Hafodyrynys 0 - 34 New Panteg

New Tredegar 15 - 8 Blackwood Stars

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely 12 - 0 Ynysowen

Cefn Coed 7 - 12 Llandaff

Old Penarthians 5 - 5 Llandaff North

Tonyrefail 16 - 5 Llantwit Major

Division 4 West Central

Crynant 9 - 7 Cefn Cribwr

Glais 10 - 31 Neath Athletic

Glyncorrwg 18 - 9 Pontrhydyfen

Penlan 0 - 62 Briton Ferry

Division 5 East

Beaufort 6 - 30 Pontllanfraith

Bettws P - P Brynithel

Division 5 East Central

Llandrindod Wells 23 - 19 Brackla

Ogmore Vale P - P Hirwaun

Pontycymmer 25 - 0 Cardiff Saracens

Tref y Clawdd 52 - 0 Sully Sports

Division 5 West Central

Fall Bay 0 - 33 Rhigos

Pantyffynnon 10 - 26 Banwen

Penybanc 0 - 32 South Gower

Pontyates 14 - 12 Cwmtwrch

Seven Sisters 24 - 14 Cwmgwrach

Division 6 East

Abersychan 68 - 0 Cwmcarn United

Magor 12 - 15 Hartridge

Trefil 45 - 0 Girling

