Wales players Ken Owens (right) and Tommy Reffell reflect on defeat against Scotland

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.

Imagine for a second that Wales against England in the Six Nations will go ahead despite the the threat of player strike action.

Warren Gatland says he remains confident of this scenario. His immediate focus is to try and turn Wales' woes on the field with the backdrop of the growing travails and turmoil off it.

Wales have lost 11 out of their last 14 games which has seen them drop to ninth in the world rankings.

Gatland's return has yielded two heavy defeats against Ireland and Scotland and marked the worst start to a Six Nations since 2007.

"It hasn't been the easiest few weeks," admitted Gatland.

"We're not playing as well as we would have liked. We're in a transition period, trying to make some changes and give some of the younger boys opportunities also.

"I've got my head around what our focus areas are and what needs to be fixed.

"We still need to go through some pain because we have to give those youngsters opportunities.

"There's probably a couple of players last week disappointed with their performance.

"It doesn't mean they are not going to be good rugby players because we can't coach experience, being out in the middle making mistakes and getting better from those experiences.

"You can't replicate those decisions players have to make in front of a big crowd when you are under pressure.

"There are players that need to go through a bit more hurt to come out the other side.

"The focus for us is doing as well as we can in the Six Nations. It is also important to think about the end of the year [World Cup], because if we don't perform to that potential there, we will all be in a bit of trouble."

Wales have conceded nine tries and 69 points in two games with their struggling attack only resulting in two tries.

"We've had the least entries into our 22 and conceded the points we have," added Gatland.

"We've got discipline issues, you can't win internationals giving away 16 and 19 penalties in games.

"That's a massive focus. I've probably been a little bit softer than I might have been in the past in terms of them become selection issues for players who have given away silly and unnecessary penalties.

"The players are aware of that now. The target is to get that number down to less than 10 and we want to tidy up some of the opportunities we've been creating.

"We've probably left at least half-a-dozen tries out there and not taken our chances. We've created chances but not executed or finished. That's been a big part of the discussion and focus this week."

England should be the visitors to Cardiff next weekend and find themselves in a similar situation to Wales with Steve Borthwick replacing Eddie Jones around the same time Gatland returned to Wales at the expense of Wayne Pivac.

England began with a home defeat to Scotland before beating Italy at Twickenham.

"They're a bit like us at the moment," said Gatland.

"They showed some signs of improvements last week but going through a transition with some new players in the squad and I don't expect too many changes to their side.

"With Steve coming in there will be a genuine focus on their set piece. Scrum, maul, lineout and making sure they get that right.

"There will definitely be a kicking focus. They kick a lot and we're mindful of that."

Centre Ollie Lawrence was player-of-the-match against Italy after coming in for fly-half Marcus Smith with captain Owen Farrell switching to 10.

Gatland saw the irony in England naming a ball-carrying option at 12 which was a tactic associated with his style that was known as "Warrenball" in his first Wales stint in charge.

"They may have come to the conclusion the Smith-Farrell axis hasn't worked as well as they would have liked," added Gatland.

"Going forwards I think it will be one of those at 10 and they're using Ollie Lawrence to play Warrenball, aren't they? We had Jamie Roberts.

"Why do you get criticised for using big men to get you across the gain line, on the front foot and able to play some positive rugby?

Gatland hopes the off-the-field issues have not affected the preparation and insists he has seen a spike in training.

"The players are having their own discussions but it isn't something that's dominating the team room," said Gatland.

"We have a thing we use to measure the players and how hard they found a session.

"In the first couple of weeks, they have been at around six out of 10 and I wanted to find out where we were to begin with.

"This week all the numbers were nine and a few 10s, that's what the past used to be about.

"It was great to hear a couple of the players say it was harder than a game.

"That's where I want to get to in the intensity in training. So when they come to play a Test match, they have been in a stressed situation and can adapt to the pace of international rugby."