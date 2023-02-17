Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Victory over Nottingham took Jersey to the top of their Championship Cup pool

Jersey Reds sealed their place in the Championship Cup semi-finals with a 31-10 win over Nottingham.

Hooker James Hadfield took only three minutes to score for the Reds and Dan Barnes made it 14-0 at half-time.

Hadfield doubled his tally and Will Brown added their fourth before Toby Williams and David Williams pulled tries back for Nottingham.

Hallam Chapman's try six minutes from time sealed and Jersey's progression to the final four.

The Reds have won five of their six pool matches and while they finish second by a point to Ealing Trailfinders in Pool A, they are into the semi-finals as the best runners up from all three groups.

"Knock-out rugby, it doesn't matter how many you win by, you've got to win the game to get to a semi-final and we've done that tonight in difficult conditions - and I'm not sure everyone will realise how difficult," Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Ultimately it was a good performance against a pretty charged-up Nottingham team."

The semi-final is due to take place in May, with Jersey Reds next playing on 4 March against Caldy in the league.

The Reds are currently second in the Championship, one point behind Ealing.

"Firstly, I think the players deserve some time off - we'll give them this week off. Then it's a big five-week block and we've got to get back on track straightaway," Biljon added.