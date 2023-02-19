Premiership: Leicester Tigers 24-18 Saracens - Tigers hold on to beat leaders
|Gallagher Premiership
|Leicester Tigers (24) 24
|Tries: Pollard, Henderson, Brown Cons: Pollard 3 Pen: Pollard
|Saracens (10) 18
|Tries: Mawi, Lewington Con: Goode Pens: Goode 2
Leicester survived a late onslaught to inflict just a second Premiership defeat on leaders Saracens and boost their hopes of a top-four finish.
Handre Pollard, Cameron Henderson and Mike Brown all crossed for Tigers in the opening half hour but Eroni Mawi pulled one back just before half-time.
An Alex Goode penalty and interception try by Alex Lewington then put Sarries six points behind.
But Leicester held firm to end a run of three straight Premiership defeats.
More to follow.
Leicester: Brown; Ashton, Scott, Gopperth, Potter; Pollard, Youngs; West, Montoya (capt), Heyes, Martin, Henderson, Liebenberg, Cracknell, Wiese.
Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Hurd, Snyman, Reffell, Edwards, Atkinson, Simmons.
Saracens: Maitland; Segun, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Goode (capt), Davies; Mawi, Pifeleti, Riccioni, Ellis, Tizard, Christie, Wray, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Judge, Boon, Knight, Van Zyl, Hartley, Harris.
Referee: Tom Foley.