Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Barend van Rensburg (left) scored London Irish's third try against Bath

Gallagher Premiership Bath (10) 10 Tries: Bayliss; Pens: Spencer Con: Spencer London Irish (12) 25 Tries: Jackson, White, Van Rensburg Pens: Jackson 2 Cons: Jackson 2

London Irish rose to fourth place in the Premiership after coming from behind to see off struggling Bath.

Josh Bayliss put the home side ahead, only for Paddy Jackson and Ben White to give Irish a half-time lead.

Fly-half Jackson went on to complete four successful kicks to extend the visitors' advantage in the second half.

Barend van Rensburg also crossed the line to wrap up an emphatic Irish win - their fourth victory in five games to lift themselves into the top four.

Neither side managed to seize control during a closely fought opening 20 minutes but, when Irish had Rob Simmons sin-binned for an infringement deep inside his own territory, the home side capitalised.

Bath back row Bayliss went across for the opening try, converted by Ben Spencer, but the visitors hit back when Tom Pearson and James Stokes combined to set up Jackson.

Jackson added the extras, only for Spencer to kick Bath back into the lead with a penalty, but it was Irish who edged in front at the turnaround thanks to a tumbling close-range score from White.

Bath battled hard after the interval, but were let down by indiscipline as both Fergus Lee-Warner and Spencer went to the sin-bin, with Jackson slotting over the penalty resulting from the latter offence.

Irish gained some breathing space when Rory Jennings timed his pass perfectly to send van Rensburg in for their third try on the hour mark.

Jackson was on target from the tee again to extend the Irish lead further as they closed out the game and left Bath still propping up the Premiership.

Bath: Gallagher, Cokanasiga, Joseph, Redpath, McConnochie, Francis, B. Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Rae, Attwood, McNally, Reid, Underhill, Bayliss.

Replacements: Annett, Morozov, Stuart, Roux, Lee-Warner, Schreuder, Bailey, Cloete.

London Irish: Stokes, Cinti, van Rensburg, Jennings, Loader, Jackson, Powell; Gigena, Creevy, Hoskins, Ratuniyarawa, Simmons, Martin Gonzalez, Pearson, Rogerson.

Replacements: Willemse, Haffar, Chawatama, Caulfield, Cunningham-South, White, Morisi, Joseph.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe