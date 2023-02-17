Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bristol secured only their fourth league win of the season to move above Newcastle and Bath at the bottom

Gallagher Premiership Bristol:(15) 30 Tries: Randall 2, Vui, Harding Cons: Williams 2 Pens: Williams 2 Newcastle: (7) 12 Tries: Graham, Blamire Con: Connon

England scrum-half Harry Randall scored two tries as Bristol overcame Newcastle in pouring rain at Ashton Gate.

Injury has stalled Randall's career since his last England appearance in June but he showed glimpses of his best in a four-try win to move Bristol off the bottom of the Premiership table.

Tries from lock Chris Vui and flanker Fitz Harding secured the bonus point.

Flanker Gary Graham and hooker Jamie Blamire replied for Newcastle but they were left to rue missed opportunities.

The biggest of those came when Graham was held up over the line in the final minutes of the first half after he looked certain to score in the right corner.

It denied Newcastle a try that could have put them ahead at half-time but instead the boot of Jamie Williams extended Bristol's lead.

On a night when the rain made handling very difficult, Bristol managed the game better than their opponents for only a fourth win of the season and first home victory since September.

They produced the one flowing move of the match to score the opening try as fly-half AJ McGinty dummied to open a hole in midfield, passed outside to lock Joe Batley and his ball back inside sent Randall sliding over.

Graham almost immediately scored for Newcastle from close range but the visitors lost the kick-off and Vui eventually scored an identical try, also from a tap-and-go penalty.

Two minutes after the break Randall scored his second, this time from close range after Bristol exploited turnover ball to make ground down the left.

Newcastle hopes were lifted when a yellow card for Bristol winger Gabriel Ibitoye for a deliberate knock-on produced a penalty that Falcons kicked to the corner.

From the resultant line-out, Blamire dived into the right corner.

But it was Bristol pushing for a fourth try in the dying stages and after the hosts lost a line-out, Newcastle spilled possession near the own line and Harding pounced to swivel and dive over to seal all five points.

Bristol: Heward, Naulago, Radradra, Williams, Ibitoye, MacGinty, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Harding, Bradbury.

Replacements: Davies, Y. Thomas, Kloska, Holmes, Heenan, Uren, Ascherl, Lloyd.

Newcastle: Penny, Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras, Connon, Young (c); Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Peterson, De Chaves, Graham, Chick, Fearns.

Replacements: Fletcher, Mulipola, Palframan, Van der Walt, Lockwood, Stuart, Schoeman, Stevenson.

Referee: Karl Dickson