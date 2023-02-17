Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit has not played since Christmas Eve due to an ankle injury but marked his return with a try

Gallagher Premiership Gloucester: (14) 28 Tries: Blake, Thorley, Carreras, Rees-Zammit Cons: Carreras 4 Harlequins: (7) 26 Tries: Lawday, Murley, Riley, Jurevicius Cons: Allan 3

Gloucester inflicted a fifth straight Premiership defeat on Harlequins with a 28-19 victory at Kingsholm.

The hosts' Seb Blake and Quins' back-rower Tom Lawday traded tries in the opening 10 minutes before Ollie Thorley gave Gloucester the lead at half-time.

Cadan Murley brought Quins back within two before Sam Riley put them in front.

But tries from Santiago Carreras and Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit secured a bonus-point win before Matas Jurevicius salvaged a losing bonus for Quins.

Gloucester: Evans, May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Carreras, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Tuisue.

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Clement, Chapman, Seabrook, Rees-Zammit,

Harlequins: David, Murley, Beard, Esterhuizen, Bassett, Allan, Care; Marler (c), Musk, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Chisholm, Wallace, Lawday.

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Kerrod, Hammond, Jurevicius, Steele, Edwards, Northmore.

Sin bin: James Chisholm (4 mins)

Referee: Luke Pearce