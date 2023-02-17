Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Max Llewellyn will leave Cardiff at the end of the season and is expected to sign for a club in the English Premiership

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Benetton Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 18 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and BBC iPlayer. Live updates on BBC Radio Wales. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 19 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand . Report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Max Llewellyn returns after ankle surgery as one of five changes for Cardiff to face Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Llewellyn's return allows Ben Thomas to switch to full-back in place of the injured Rhys Priestland.

Corey Domachowski, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip and flanker Ellis Jenkins come in to the pack.

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams plays his 256th game, breaking Taufa'ao Filise's Cardiff appearance record.

Welsh international scrum-half Williams, who came through the club's academy, made his debut for Cardiff against Leinster in 2010.

"It's important that we mark a special day for Lloyd in winning fashion," said director of rugby Dai Young.

"Not many players have the ability to break records like Lloyd and he should be really proud of this latest milestone as he passes Fa'ao.

"It is testament to not only his quality as a player but his professionalism in everything he does - he is a great example and role model for young players."

Benetton include three players in their matchday squad who have been released from the Italy Six Nations camp, forwards Riccardo Favretto and Giovanni Pettinelli who start, and scrum-half Alessandro Garbisi who is named among the replacements.

Cardiff are without eight players on international duty, while Priestland has a hamstring injury and Jenkins takes over at open-side flanker from James Botham who has had an appendix operation.

Llewellyn will be making his first appearance since he suffered an ankle injury during the European Challenge Cup win at Newcastle in December.

Cardiff, who were beaten 38-14 at Leinster in their last game, will be looking to avoid a fourth consecutive league defeat.

They are 11th in the table, five points behind seventh placed Benetton who have won three of their last four games.

"We have been disappointed with our recent performances and need to get back to the levels of performance we saw earlier this season to turn things around," said Young

"Despite missing the internationals, we have still been able to select a strong squad to get the job done but we will not underestimate our opposition.

"Benetton are a quality team, full of talent, and they taught us a harsh lesson at the end of last season so there is no lack of motivation."

Cardiff: Ben Thomas, Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull, Ellis Jenkins, James Ratti.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Rory Thornton, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Ellis Bevan, Aled Summerhill, Matthew Morgan.

Benetton: Rhyno Smith, Onisi Ratave, Marco Zanon, Filippo Drago, Mattia Bellini, Tomas Albornoz, Dewaldt Duvenage (capt); Nahuel Tetaz, Siua Maile, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Lazzaroni, Riccardo Favretto, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Izekor, Henry Time-Stowers.

Replacements: Bautista Bernasconi, Thomas Gallo, Filippo Alongi, Carl Wegner, Toa Halafihi, Alessandro Garbisi, Jacob Umaga, Joaquin Riera.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Gareth Newman (WRU), Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)