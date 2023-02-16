Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit was at full-back when Wales lost to Georgia in November, 2022

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.

Louis Rees-Zammit is back from an ankle injury and could boost Wales ahead of England's Six Nations visit to Cardiff on Saturday, 25 February.

The wing is on the bench for Gloucester against Harlequins in the English Premiership on Friday, 17 February.

Rees-Zammit missed Wales' defeats by Ireland and Scotland.

Wales struggled in attack in those games and Rees-Zammit's threat out wide would be welcomed by national coach Warren Gatland.

Rio Dyer, Josh Adams and Liam Williams started as Wales' back three in the games in Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Alex Cuthbert has come off the bench while Leigh Halfpenny was ruled out late ahead of Wales' opening defeat by Ireland in Cardiff.

Rees-Zammit suffered his ankle problem for Gloucester against Leicester on 24 December, 2022.