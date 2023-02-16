Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Blade Thomson made his Scotland debut in 2019 and won 10 caps in total

Scarlets and Scotland back row forward Blade Thomson has retired with the region saying a "head injury" is the reason for his decision.

In a press conference on Tuesday, 14 February Scarlets boss Dwayne Peel said Thomson's absence was "just a head injury, so that's work in progress".

The New Zealand-born 32-year-old joined Scarlets from Hurricanes in 2018.

Thomson's ancestry gave him the chance to play for Scotland, making his debut in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup.

However, he had missed the chance to play for the country of his grandfather in the 2019 Six Nations because of concussion.

In a statement issued by Scarlets, external-link Thomson said: "Myself and my family have come to this decision and I'd like to thank everyone, coaches, players, the backroom and medical staff and all the fans for their support.

"We've been made welcome from the moment we came to Llanelli. It's a special place to play and I'm proud of what I've achieved, making more than 50 appearances for the Scarlets and having the honour of representing Scotland.

"We will leave with fond memories of our time here."

Scarlets head coach Peel said: "Blade has been an outstanding Scarlet, on and off the field and we are sad to hear this news, but it is the right decision for him and his family.

"He is one of the best technical forwards I have coached, a player who gave everything to the cause and a hugely popular member of the squad."