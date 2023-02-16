Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kathryn Dane has been a regular for Ireland since making her debut in 2019

Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane has revealed she suffered a brain haemorrhage at training before Christmas.

Dane, 26, has won 23 Ireland caps since making her debut in 2019 and plays for Ulster and Old Belvedere.

"Three months ago I suffered a brain haemorrhage at Ireland training," Dane posted on social media. external-link

"I hope to make a full recovery and return to work and rugby, but it will take some time."

Dane settled on rugby despite being a talented hockey and football player as a teenager, representing Northern Ireland at under-age levels.

After impressing for Ulster and Old Belvedere, she was handed a call-up for the 2019 Six Nations and was handed the starting jersey a few weeks after making her debut off the bench against England.

The Fermanagh player has been a mainstay in the Irish team and also works as a physiotherapist in Dublin.

"Luckily the IRFU medical team were close at hand to respond immediately and get me the care I needed," Dane added.

"Thank you to the IRFU, Connolly and Beaumont Hospitals, Rugby Players Ireland and my family and friends for the love and support.

"For now I will be Ireland's biggest fan."