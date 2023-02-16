Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Born in Tbilisi and a former Georgia Under-19 international, Val Rapava-Ruskin was part of England's training camp in October and November last year

Gloucester loosehead prop Val Rapava-Ruskin has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 30-year-old has made 99 appearances for the Cherry and Whites since joining from Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2017.

"He's in a rich vein of form," Gloucester head coach George Skivington told the club website. external-link

"Our set piece has been a real area of strength this season and Val plays a big part in that."

Skivington added: "His statistics show what he adds to the team; he likes to be physical, he likes to get involved in the game around the pitch, but also does the basics well."

The Kingsholm outfit have not disclosed the length of Rapava-Ruskin's new deal.