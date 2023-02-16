Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Care has scored three tries in 11 Premiership games for Harlequins this season

Danny Care is set to break Harlequins' all-time club appearance record when he plays against Gloucester in the Premiership on Friday.

The 36-year-old England scrum-half moved level with Mike Brown's mark of 351 outings for Quins when he featured against London Irish last month.

Care, who has won 87 international caps, joined Quins from Leeds in 2006.

He has helped the club win two Premiership titles, in 2012 and 2021, and the European Challenge Cup in 2011.

Former England full-back Brown passed the previous Harlequins record of 307, set by Grahame Murray in 1973, in January 2019, but left for Newcastle Falcons at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Care is also due to make the 265th Premiership appearance of his career, going equal with current England head coach Steve Borthwick in second place on the all-time list, while his 83 tries are the fourth-most in the division's history.

Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson said the trip to Kingsholm the would be "a special moment" for Care.

"Danny is one of the all-time great Harlequins and it's a huge achievement for him to break the appearance record for the club," Matson told the Quins website. external-link

"For me longevity is the true test of the greatest. Many amazing players come and go but the greats leave a stamp on multiple generations at a club and Danny has clearly done that.

"It's a testament to his professionalism in how he prepares and recovers each week that he has remained at the highest level of the game for such a long time."