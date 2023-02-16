Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Raffi Quirke has made two appearances for England

Sale Sharks have extended the contracts of 20 players, including England internationals Raffi Quirke and Bevan Rodd.

The club have taken up two-year options with Rodd, Quirke, Rob du Preez, Tom Roebuck and Joe Carpenter.

Sam James, Tom Curtis, Tumy Onasanya, Ethan Caine, Ben Bamber, Connor Doherty and Joe Bedlow have all had their deals extended by a year.

Sale are second in the Premiership, eight points behind Saracens.

Academy graduates Simon McIntyre, Joe Jones, Tommy Taylor, Ewan Murphy, Rouban Birch, Sam Dugdale, Cal Ford and Arron Reed have also signed new contracts.

Forwards Birch and Dugdale have signed new three-year deals, while hooker Taylor and winger Reed have agreed two-year extensions.

Props McIntyre, Jones and Ford and back-row forward Murphy have all signed one-year deals.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the club website: external-link "This is massive news for this club and it's another demonstration of how committed we are to developing young, exciting, northern talent.

"We have big constraints on us with the salary-cap reductions and you can see from other clubs that maybe some players in the league perhaps weren't willing to sacrifice any money.

"That hasn't been the case with us. We've had tough conversations and across the board the lads want to stay for extra security and because they know that we want them and they believe that we're building something here."