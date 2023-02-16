Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tadhg Beirne was forced off early in the second half against France with an ankle injury

Ireland second row Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations with an ankle injury sustained against France on Saturday.

Beirne, 31, limped off in the second half of Ireland's 32-19 win over France at the Aviva Stadium.

The IRFU confirmed he will need surgery which is likely to keep him out of action for 12 weeks.

Beirne will miss Ireland's remaining fixtures against Italy, Scotland and England.

The Munster player will also be forced to sit out United Rugby Championship fixtures and will miss the province's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie at Sharks in April.

Beirne had started the previous 14 matches for Ireland under head coach Andy Farrell and left the game against France on crutches.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson replaced Beirne against France and could partner James Ryan against Italy.

However, Leinster pair Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy and Connacht's Cian Prendergast are the other options available to Farrell.

Grand Slam-chasing Ireland sit top of the Six Nations table before a round-three trip to Italy in Rome on 25 February.

Ireland are already without Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy.