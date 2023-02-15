Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

A number of Wales internationals are among players believed to be out of contract with their regions this summer

The Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) has criticised Wales' rugby bosses, saying its members "have had enough" amid ongoing delays over new contracts.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) said on Wednesday there is no room for manoeuvre when it comes to budgets for player contracts.

Players in Wales are considering strike action over the situation.

The WRPA says players' mental health and wellbeing are being affected.

BBC Wales has learned Wales' international players have set a deadline of Wednesday, 22 February to resolve their contractual dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The possibility of a strike comes as Wales continue preparations for their Six Nations clash with England in Cardiff on 25 February.

'Cold hard salary facts'

PRB chair Malcolm Wall had said on Wednesday "the cold facts are that the WRU and clubs have been paying salaries that their businesses cannot afford.".

In response, the WRPA issued a statement on Thursday.

"The WRPA is extremely disappointed at the publishing of a statement by PRB and the way it portrays the players within Wales and ongoing WRPA relations with the PRB," it said.

The uncertainty means recruitment is on hold and next season's playing budgets have not yet been finalised at Wales' four professional regions - Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets.

A new financial agreement between the regions and the WRU has still to be confirmed in writing, sparking concern that a number of players whose contracts expire at the end of this season will leave Wales, with uncertainty currently engulfing players and their families.

Negotiations on the future of the professional game in Wales are handled by the PRB, which comprises representatives from each of the regions, acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker, WRU finance director Tim Moss and two independent members, including Wall.

In a statement issued just before the start of this season's Six Nations, Wall said negotiations were at an advanced stage, with verbal agreement reached and a heads of terms document signed on a new six-year deal for the professional game.

He added that signing the heads of terms agreement had enabled Wales' professional sides to begin contract negotiations with players on a conditional basis, giving players details of their individual offers.

The WRPA statement said it "has been regularly updated" by the chair of PRB "but has not, at any point, been involved in any form of negotiation around the funding model".

"Consultation around the 'standard contract' began in January despite being told that it would begin in December," the statement continued.

"In December, we were informed by the PRB contract negotiations would be able to commence in January, following the signing of the heads of terms by the WRU and the four regions.

"It was even agreed that a 'condition precedent' would be put in place alongside any contract to give players some assurance that a deal was near being finalised.

"Nearly two months later, our members find themselves in the exact same position with no long-form agreement yet signed by the regions and WRU and no player able to put pen to paper.

"There has been a long delay in information reaching the WRPA and consultation around a proposed new salary structure having started only a couple of weeks ago.

"Having rapidly conducted members meetings to go through the detail, there are elements of the contract that players should have been consulted on at a much earlier stage.

"Receiving this information so late on in the season and the lack of compromise has added to the uncertainty and fears that players are met with surrounding their futures."

'Players feel let down'

The WRPA say Wales squad players had held discussions with acting chief executive Nigel Walker on Wednesday afternoon but were disappointed the PRB statement was later released without their knowledge when they were training.

"Players feel let down, that once again they are the ones that are being leveraged," added the statement.

"A point raised in the PRB statement mentions that "clubs have been paying salaries that their businesses cannot afford".

"Players and agents have negotiated contracts within the parameters directed by the PRB and its previous incarnations. Once again, the players are expected to clean up someone else's mess.

"In the meeting with Nigel Walker, the players haven't asked for anything unreasonable, nor an increase to the funding model."

The situation has caused players to raise concerns over their mental health, with uncertainty over their long-term futures with the WRPA admitting strikes were being considered.

"We understand negotiations are complex, but this particular issue has been ongoing for a prolonged period of time with deadlines set and missed, promises made and broken.

"What is deeply concerning is that until the long-form agreement is signed and active, no players' futures are guaranteed.

"This is having a profound effect on players, especially those out of contract, and is placing unacceptable strain on mental health and overall wellbeing.

"Strike action is something that we wish to see avoided as a players union and our members want to be taking the field as they always have - but clearly the anxiety caused by the situation is now affecting the lives and profession of players.

"Players have had enough. This is not a game of 'Championship Manager'.

"We urge all involved at PRB to prioritise fair agreement urgently and acknowledge the position and wellbeing of the game's main assets, which are its players.

"A satisfactory resolution must be found swiftly so that all parties can move forward."

A number of high-profile former players have commented on the situation, including former Wales captain Sam Warburton.

Warburton said a reduction in player salaries would lead to a "mass exodus" of players.