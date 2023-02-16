Harvey Blijon's contract with Jersey Reds lasts until 2029

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon says the loss of two clubs from the Premiership is chance to rethink promotion criteria for the top flight.

Championship leaders Ealing have been refused promotion to the Premiership because their stadium is too small.

Ealing are said to be considering a merger with one of Wales's regional sides in a bid to join the top flight.

"It means clubs in the Championship have a desire to step up to play at the next level," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

Ealing's main Championship rivals Doncaster have been cleared for promotion by guaranteeing to bring their capacity up to 5,000 in time for the start of next season and having planning permission to extend the ground to 10,000 by the start of 2024-25.

Ealing could have nominated an alternative home venue, but instead are believed to be in negotiations with the Welsh Rugby Union to compete in the United Rugby Championship, by either replacing or merging with one of Wales' struggling regional sides.

The plan would involve a number of Wales international players being based in London and playing for Ealing.

"Let's watch this space and see how the RFU, the WRU and the Championship manage this scenario," said Biljon. "Ealing clearly want to play at the next level but they continue to have these speed bumps in the way.

"But it's exciting for rugby that clubs still want to step up. And Ealing probably still believe in promotion and relegation - that if you've earned the right to get an opportunity, you should be able to make that step."

Biljon's Reds are currently second in the Championship and likely to be hosting some recognisable faces next season after Wasps and Worcester were eliminated from the Premiership after going into administration.

"I'm still trying to get round the fact that my old club [Wasps], that's been in the Premiership for so long, will be in the Championship. Just having them here in Jersey will be exciting," he said.