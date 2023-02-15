Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England would have "no concern" over Courtney Lawes returning from injury to face Wales despite a lack of game time, says coach Richard Cockerill.

Cockerill also confirmed injured prop Kyle Sinckler will be available for the match on 25 February, while flanker Tom Curry is set to return for club Sale.

Lawes last played for England in July and has made limited club appearances.

"Depending on how he trains, there's probably no concern over picking him," scrum coach Cockerill said.

Forward and former England captain Lawes, who has been out of the game with concussion as well as glute and calf injuries, has 96 England caps and will return to full training on Thursday.

Cockerill added: "He's an experienced player and he's had long injuries previously and come back in and played well for both club and country, so that doesn't really concern us when it comes to a guy of his stature."

Sinckler was ruled out of training this week after needing stitches on his face following Sunday's win against Italy, but Cockerill confirmed the prop would be available for the Wales game. Curry has been absent with a hamstring injury.

England 'slowly rebuilding'

Steve Borthwick took over as England head coach in December after a disappointing 2022 for the side and, alongside Cockerill, has been working to fix a set-piece that struggled to compete with the world's best.

There were signs of improvement in victory against Italy as England mauled their way to two of their five tries.

Cockerill, who will leave to join French club Montpellier after the Six Nations, says the team are "slowly rebuilding" their scrum.

"There is a real focus on the set-piece, [we're] spending more time on it at training," he told BBC Sport.

"We probably didn't do that enough in the autumn."

England lost 23-29 to Scotland in their opening game of the tournament with Wales having lost their matches against Ireland and Scotland.