Leicester had assistance from the government during the Covid pandemic

Leicester Tigers have announced plans to raise £13m through a share subscription via two investors to help secure the club's future.

The subscription would come from Tom Scott, who would fund up to £10m, and Peter Tom, who is expected to fund £3m.

Scott is a current member of the Tigers board, as is former player Tom.

"We're very grateful that Peter and Tom are looking to extend their investment in Tigers," said the club's executive Andrea Pinchin.

"The club is suffering some very challenging conditions from factors mostly outside of our control," she added.

The Tigers were put up for sale in June 2019, with a price tag believed to be around £60m.

The planned subscription requires the approval of other shareholders and a meeting has been scheduled for Friday, 3 March.

If the proposal is accepted, the Department for Media, Culture and Sport would also have to give its approval for the share subscription.

"Their decision to invest at this time will give the club the financial assurance to execute the club's strategy of continued success and financial sustainability," said Pinchen.