Keenan has scored eight tries in 27 caps for Ireland having made his debut in 2020

Ireland and Leinster full-back Hugo Keenan has signed his first IRFU central contract, a three-year deal to the end of the 2025-26 season.

Keenan, 26, made his Ireland debut in 2020 and has since become a mainstay, starting 27 of the last 29 games.

In this year's Six Nations, he has been player of the match against Wales and scored a try in the win over France.

He also played every minute of Ireland's Test series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand last summer.

"I am delighted to be part of two very competitive and ambitious environments with Ireland and Leinster," said Keenan, who has won two United Rugby Championship titles with Leinster.

"I am enjoying my rugby and looking to improve each week and there are so many opportunities to learn more about the game with the quality of coaches we have at provincial and national level."

At U20 level, Keenan started every game in the 2016 Six Nations and helped Ireland reach the World Rugby U20 Championship final in Manchester.

He was also an Ireland Sevens international between 2017 to 2019, featuring in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco in 2018.

"Hugo is the first player to come through the Sevens programme to attain a central 15s contract," said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

"His dedication to improvement and his drive have gotten him to this point of his career and after impressing in his first season at senior international level, he has kicked on again over the past 12 months.

"He is the type of player that drives standards around him and he will have a key role to play for both Ireland and Leinster over the next few seasons."