Wales are also struggling on the field with two opening defeats in the 2023 Six Nations

Welsh rugby players will consider strike action during the week in which Wales build up to hosting England in the Six Nations in Cardiff.

The possible industrial action is an option to be raised next week at a meeting of the body representing professional players in Wales.

Wales face England on Saturday, 25 February.

Welsh rugby's four professional teams can make fresh contract offers to players, but have yet to do so.

The impasse has left players who are coming out of contract at the end of 2022-23 facing uncertainty, prompting increased disquiet over their futures.

Welsh rugby's four professional teams - Scarlets, Dragons, Ospreys and Cardiff - were given permission to begin contract talks in January, 2023.

However, with no formal budgets agreed for the coming seasons, formal contract discussions appear to remain on hold.

The Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) acting chief executive Nigel Walker has said all player contracts were likely to be completed by the end of February, 2023.

It followed an agreement in December 2022 of new six-year framework involving the nation's four professional teams to resolve the game's long-standing financial issues.

At the time, the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) welcomed the verbal agreement but called for the PRB (Professional Rugby Board) discussions to conclude "as soon as possible to ensure strong professional regional clubs" and "a successful national team".

The PRB consists of four regional representatives - Alun Jones (Cardiff Rugby), David Buttress (Dragons), Chris Lawlor (Ospreys), and Simon Muderack (Scarlets) - plus Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) acting chief executive Walker, WRU finance director Tim Moss and two independent members, independent chair Malcolm Wall and Marianne Okland.

Some players have spoken out on social media about the impact of the uncertainty around the player contract situation.

Ospreys and Wales flanker Sam Cross tweeted: "It's time players stood up for ourselves and the WRPA had a seat on the PRB allowing us to have a voice in our own futures and on how the game is run in Wales going forward."

All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams has also shown his support to the Welsh players speaking out, tweeting: "Name me another "business" where the "employees" are treated this way. First NRL now the footy (rugby union) players up north are starting to stand up for their rights! Organisations are making 100s of millions of $ a year off the back of these players and this is how they're treated."

Cardiff director of rugby, Dai Young, said Welsh rugby cannot be "arrogant" in assuming players will not go elsewhere.

Young argues the situation has generated uncertainty for players and their families, and a player exodus from Wales cannot be discounted.

Wales lock Will Rowlands is set to join French club Racing 92 next season, with current selection policy meaning he would not be available for Wales' World Cup squad in France later this year.

Wales' 60-cap rule, which was established in 2017, sees players who subsequently signed contracts to ply their trade outside Wales deemed ineligible for Test selection unless they have won 60 caps or more.

That would make Rowlands, who currently has 23 caps to his name, unavailable for the World Cup unless the rule is changed or he receives special dispensation from the PRB.

The WRU and WRPA have been asked to comment.