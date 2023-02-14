Matt Fagerson catches the ball on his way to scoring a try for Scotland against Wales

Matt Fagerson says no-one in the Scotland camp is getting carried away with their superb start to the Six Nations.

The Scots followed up a stunning win over England at Twickenham with a 35-7 thrashing of Wales at Murrayfield.

But Glasgow back-row Fagerson insists the toughest tests are yet to come.

"We've only won a couple of games on the bounce; that doesn't make us world-beaters," he said on the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

Fagerson, 24, added: "Putting a bit of consistency on it now is the biggest thing.

"As a squad we've really tapped into what we're capable of. We're gelling really well as a team and I think that's coming out on the pitch."

The victories over England and Wales represent the first time since 1996 that Scotland have won their opening two matches of the championship.

But Gregor Townsend's side face France in Paris on 26 February before home matches against Ireland and Italy in March.

"We're playing the world number two, then one," added Fagerson.

"France are just coming off an unbeaten streak of 13 games, they've beaten the All Blacks, beat South Africa, beat Ireland before as well. It's an incredibly tough place to go out in Paris, so it'll be a tough test.

"Then it's Ireland at home, the world number one. All the years of hard work they've put in are coming to the fore now and they all seem to be on the same page. It's going to be a huge test for us."

Fagerson has been in outstanding form for club and country this season and believes a brutal pre-season under Glasgow head coach Franco Smith laid the foundation for some of the best rugby of his career.

"The work we did in pre-season with Franco was probably one of the hardest pre-seasons I've ever done," said Fagerson, who made his Scotland debut in 2018.

"We had a talk as a Glasgow squad at the end of last year about how we were all bitterly disappointed with the result in the quarter-final (a 76-14 thrashing by Leinster in the United Rugby Championship). We put that down to our fitness and maybe not taking training and our physical standards as seriously.

"Throughout the summer when we had time off after the tour, we had running sessions, gym sessions that we all said we were going to do. That was during the holiday and it's obviously not what you want to be doing when you're on a beach in Greece or wherever the boys were, but we're reaping the rewards now.

"I think you can see that in the way Glasgow are playing. We're not dropping off at the end of games."