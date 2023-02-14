Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Stuart last played for England in the autumn defeat by world champions South Africa

Guinness Six Nations - Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two and online.

Will Stuart has been named in England's squad for the Six Nations match with Wales, but fellow prop Kyle Sinckler is an injury doubt.

Bath's Stuart missed the games against Scotland and Italy with an elbow problem but is included in the latest 26-man training squad.

Sinckler has been ruled out of training this week because of a facial injury, but will stay in camp for rehab.

England face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 25 February.

Bristol tighthead Sinckler started England's first two matches, sustaining a facial injury in the 31-14 win against Italy on Sunday.

Vice-captain Courtney Lawes has not been included in the latest squad, but will also be in camp as he looks to recover from a calf injury that has prevented him playing so far in the championship.

There is also no place yet for flanker Tom Curry, who is working his way back from a hamstring strain.

Centre Manu Tuilagi, who is still to feature this campaign, has been left out of the training squad, with Joe Marchant included.

Experienced scrum-half Ben Youngs, who was dropped from the matchday squad for the second-round meeting with the Azzurri, also misses out.

England must win in Wales to stand any chance of competing for the title.

After facing Warren Gatland's side, Steve Borthwick's men will host France at Twickenham on 11 March, before a showdown with Ireland in Dublin a week later.

England training squad to face Wales

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, Will Stuart, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson.