Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster wing Rob Lyttle could miss the Glasgow game because of injury

United Rugby Championship - Glasgow v Ulster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 17 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and and BBC Sport website

Ulster coach Dan McFarland says in-form Glasgow Warriors will start as favourites in Friday night's United Rugby Championship game at Scotstoun.

Glasgow are unbeaten in their last nine games and sit four points behind third-placed Ulster.

"The play a very exciting brand of rugby and are extremely dangerous," said McFarland.

"They come into the game as strong favourites on the back of the run they've had."

He added: "They didn't start the season as well as they wanted but they were winning their home games. They play from deep and move the ball across the park.

"They have more wide passes that any other team in the league by some distance and they have the runners to eat up the ground. They also have a bit of steel about them."

Rob Lyttle and Luke Marshall are injury doubts for Friday's game while Ulster are boosted by the return of Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart from Six Nations duty with Ireland, who top the table after impressing in their opening two games.

Ulster pair Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey started in Saturday's 32-19 victory over champions France while Iain Henderson and Tom O'Toole came on as replacements.

Ireland lead Scotland on points difference and their performances have given Ulster a lift as they return to URC action after a fortnight break.

"There's a real feelgood factor about Irish rugby - for our guys to be in and contributing is terrific," added McFarland.

"We were in the meeting room this morning, showing a couple of clips from the game. There were some really top quality pieces of play in terms of detail and the way they function at that level.

"It's a learning opportunity for us as well as inspiring. But we're playing a Scottish team at the weekend and there's a great buzz about Scottish rugby too."