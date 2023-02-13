Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Simpson made two Premiership appearances for Saracens in November, scoring a try in their 45-39 win over Northampton

Premiership leaders Saracens have agreed a deal to re-sign scrum-half Gareth Simpson.

The 25-year-old former Worcester Warriors man had a brief stint with Sarries in November and is now playing in Australia for Western Force.

Simpson will return to the north London club at the end of the season on a two-year contract.

"I can't wait to get back into the environment at Saracens," he told the club website. external-link

"It is a great club and I really enjoyed my time there. I am looking forward to continuing to learn and grow my game."