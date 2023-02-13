Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Simon Middleton (centre) is England's head coach, supported by Louis Deacon (left) and Scott Bemand (right)

Departing England boss Simon Middleton says there must be "female influence" on the future Red Roses coaching staff.

Middleton will step down after the Women's Six Nations - a tournament in which he has won five titles.

He currently leads an all-male coaching team, supported by Louis Deacon and Scott Bemand.

"My position is the one that is better placed to be filled by a woman than one of the other coaching positions," Middleton told BBC Sport.

"My position is a lot less hands-on coaching, more a director of rugby-style role - [it could work] if you have a female coach who has gone to that sort of level where she has done a lot of coaching and wants to have a slightly different slant on it."

Former England captain and current Worcester coach Jo Yapp is in the running to replace Middleton, as is World Cup-winner Giselle Mather and Exeter head coach Susie Appleby.

Other Premier 15s coaches who may be considered include Saracens' Alex Austerberry, Bristol's Dave Ward and Gloucester-Hartpury's Sean Lynn.

Middleton stressed that the most important aspect of the recruitment was that England's Rugby Football Union finds "the right person", adding that "there has got to be some female influence within the coaching group".

"If you project a coach into a position they are not ready for, that will be a bad experience and a very chastening experience that will do a lot more harm than good," he said.

"We have got to make sure we nurture the coaches that come through."

'Difficult to coach against England'

Middleton said pregnant lock Abbie Ward would shadow forwards coach Deacon during the Women's Six Nations.

He suggested others would be involved in the tournament in a similar capacity, adding: "Certainly we would like to see some support in there which could start the journey for some of the female coaches."

Apart from jokes about seeking promotion to a higher angling league, Middleton would not be drawn on what his future holds beyond the Six Nations.

Middleton, England head coach since 2015, said he was approached by another sport before the 2022 World Cup, where the Red Roses lost the final to hosts New Zealand.

"It was the wrong time, wrong place but I am really interested in exploring that," Middleton said.

He also suggested he might support the growth of women's rugby in other nations, but would also consider jobs in the men's game.

Asked whether he would coach another team at the 2025 World Cup in England, Middleton said: "It's possible, but very doubtful as a head coach.

"I would find it very difficult coaching another team against England in a home World Cup."