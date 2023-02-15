Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonny May was a high-profile omission from Steve Borthwick's first Six Nations squad

England wings Jack Nowell and Jonny May are set for a Twickenham return for the Barbarians against a World XV in May.

The experienced duo are in line to reunite with old boss Eddie Jones after being left out of England's Six Nations squad by his successor Steve Borthwick.

May and Nowell will join Dan Cole and Sam Simmonds in the Barbarians ranks.

Jones' Barbarians face Steve Hansen's World XV - set to include Australia pair Marika Koroibete and Nick Phipps - on 28 May.

The involvement of all English-based players is contingent on their clubs not being involved in the Premiership final, which takes place a day earlier at Twickenham.

Other players understood to have provisionally signed up for the Barbarians are Welsh great Alun Wyn Jones, South Africa and Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen, and 50-cap former All Black fly-half Aaron Cruden, while Fiji superstar Semi Radradra is expected to play for the World XV.

Meanwhile, former Wales international Kingsley Jones will join namesake Eddie's staff as an assistant coach for the Baa-Baas.