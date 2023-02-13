Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The quality of rugby has been high in the first two rounds of the 2023 Six Nations, bringing out individual brilliance from several players.

Ireland and France delivered a spectacle befitting a match between the world's top two sides as the hosts came out on top in Dublin.

Scotland found consistency to thrash Wales and, on Sunday, England trundled to a first win under new head coach Steve Borthwick against Italy.

With the World Cup beginning in fewer than seven months, these players proved they can find their best form when it matters.

Antoine Dupont

Antoine Dupont was World Rugby's men's player of the year in 2021

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont would make this list purely for his gravity-defying, try-saving tackle on Ireland's Mack Hansen, but as always he did many impressive things on Saturday.

It looked as if Hansen was certain to walk in a try, but Dupont showed off his super strength to stop the Ireland wing in his tracks as he tried to single-handedly hold on to France's Grand Slam dream.

On top of that, Dupont made 14 carries, more than anyone else in his team, and used his deadly box-kick to amass more metres than anyone else on the field with 433.

Speaking on BBC Two's Six Nations Rugby Special, former Scotland captain John Barclay said Dupont was a "one-man highlight reel".

"His tackle on Hansen doesn't make sense in physics," Barclay added.

Former England wing Ugo Monye added to the plaudits on BBC Radio 5 Live, saying: "The gap between Antoine Dupont and the next scrum-half is significant.

"Lionel Messi and how he plays the game is so different to everyone else on the pitch. [It is like] Dupont and his style of rugby and the chaos that ensues when he touches the ball or approaches the ball."

Caelan Doris

Sticking with the game of the weekend, there are obviously many Ireland players who could make this list after they ended France's Grand Slam defence in such style.

Top of the charts is number eight Caelan Doris, whose ability to involve himself in everything made it seem as if there were two of him on the pitch.

Doris had the joint-most carries for Ireland with 18, equal with full-back Hugo Keenan, assisted one of the side's tries and made life difficult any time France tried to attack.

Barclay praised the back row's consistency as "remarkable", and added: "We take his core skills as a given.

"It is the nitty-gritty, kick-chase, jackling but it is the moments that happen above that. For him to be consistently involved in moments to the last second is amazing."

Hugo Keenan

Ireland full-back Keenan went over for Ireland's first try thanks to a little help from his fellow forward Finlay Bealham.

Keenan ran a perfect line to find a gaping hole in France's defence in a perfect example of how Ireland's attack can undo even the best teams.

He achieved 205m in total - more than any other Ireland player in the entire match.

Keenan also had a glorious 50:22 kick that brought a period of France pressure to an end and instead gave Ireland a very nicely-placed line-out.

Monye said Keenan's "reliability is a no-mistake game", and praised "his fitness and understanding to see opportunities".

"When you think of Ireland you think of them being incredibly sturdy and solid," Monye continued. "He is all those things with brilliance and flair."

Finn Russell

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell says he and head coach Gregor Townsend are "on the same page" now and that has been manifested in his stellar performances this Six Nations.

He ran Scotland's attack with authority as they beat Wales to win their first two games in the Six Nations for the first time.

Accurate cross-field kicks, smart hands and a sprinkling of flair - supported by a blossoming Scotland backline - meant the Murrayfield crowd were treated to a show.

Barclay hailed Russell as "Scotland's most important player", adding: "I don't think he feels he has to force it. The structures are there and we are seeing his passing game at its best.

"A lot of credit goes into the detail and structures around him to show his skills. We are seeing a different Finn because of what the players are doing around him."