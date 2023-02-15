Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Wasps - currently without a home - will play in next season's Championship.

But, having first rejected Worcester Warriors' application to participate on 16 December, the RFU has also now confirmed that they will not take part.

This followed discussions with Warriors' new owners, the Atlas Group.

Following their departure from Coventry after going into administration, Wasps remain without a ground to play at.

A Wasps spokesperson said: "We remain in positive dialogue with the RFU and thank them for their continued support as we work to secure our future.

"Recent events have highlighted, more than ever, the importance of long-term sustainable investment.

"Our focus remains on stabilising the club financially and Wasps playing in the Championship next season."

More to follow.