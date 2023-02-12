Welsh club rugby results
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Championship
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
WRU Division 5 Cup Round 1
Llanidloes 46-0 Old Tyleryan
Division 2 East
Pill Harriers P-P Cwmbran
Ynysddu 39-10 Caerleon
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare 40-3 Taffs Well
Division 2 North
Mold 31-5 Abergele
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells 48-46 Maesteg Celtic
Division 2 West
Burry Port 20-0 Pontyberem
Tycroes 13-43 Mumbles
Division 3 North East
Bro Gwernant 30-38 Wrexham
Division 3 West A
Lampeter Town 74-17 Cardigan
Pembroke Dock 5-36 Laugharne
Division 3 West B
Llangadog 21-22 Cefneithin
Division 4 East
Blackwood Stars P-P Fleur De Lys
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen 13-15 Briton Ferry
Division 5 East Central
Tref Y Clawdd 16-0 Pontycymmer
Division 5 West Central
Penybanc P-P Pontardawe
Pontyates 10-41 Tonna
Division 6 East
Magor 10-17 Abersychan
Women's games
Women's National League
Championship
Senghenydd 24 - 19 Ynysddu
East Wales League
Old Penarthians 31 - 12 Blaina
North Wales League
Abergele 38 - 7 Wrexham
West Wales League
Morriston P- P Tumble