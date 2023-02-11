Scotland "can beat any team" if they play to their best, said captain Jamie Ritchie after his side thrashed Wales 35-7 at Murrayfield to continue their perfect start to the Six Nations.

Four superb second-half tries earned Gregor Townsend's side a record win against visitors Wales, with mercurial fly-half Finn Russell at his magnificent best.

Townsend says his team can play better, and agreed with his captain that Scotland pose a threat to any team in world rugby.

"You couldn't have asked for a better start," he said. "But we're much better than that performance. We know if we get it going then we're a dangerous team to anybody."

After picking up the Doddie Weir trophy, awarded to the winner of matches between Scotland and Wales, Ritchie said of the victory: "It wasn't perfect, but we did enough to get the job done.

"We have belief that if we play to our best, we can beat any team.

"We have got a lot more in us, and we will be looking to improve when we go to Paris [in a fortnight]."

'Russell has so much freedom'

Scotland were lauded last week against England for their clinical edge, the ability to take points from every visit to the opposition 22, and in the second half against Wales their attack clicked into gear in stunning fashion once again.

Russell had been on the periphery before the break as Wales dragged Scotland into something of a dogfight.

The fly-half became the first Scotland player to register a hat-trick of assists in the Six Nations, and was in typically cheeky mood post-match, saying: "I was just doing my job out there, making the other boys look good.

"The continuity in the squad allowed us to attack like we did."

Former captain Andy Nicol was impressed: "Scotland's attack looks mature. Whatever was needed - a pass, a cross-kick, an offload, Russell was able to execute it."

Townsend went with the same back-line as last week, with the attack-minded Huw Jones named at 13, and it paid off.

"Gregor's selection at Twickenham was brave," said another former captain, John Barclay. "I don't think anyone expected Jones to start.

"The way they're playing now gives Russell so much freedom. In years gone by, there was too much reliance on Finn."

Former Wales international Jonathan Davies added: "Jones is an international animal. He relishes the stage and steps up every time."

'The task ahead is huge'

After two wins from two, and two more games at Murrayfield to come, thoughts will inevitably turn towards how far Scotland can go in this championship.

One man who knows what it takes to win consistently is England's World Cup winning captain Martin Johnson, who said: "It gets real very quickly. You have to go to Paris, and then you've got Ireland; they're both very good."

Barclay added: "Gregor has been very measured and deliberately so. His ambition is bigger than this. Scotland have a team with a smile on their face that are a real privilege to watch. But that doesn't mean France or Ireland will roll over.

"The size of the task ahead is huge."