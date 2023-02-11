Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ireland 32-19 France - Hosts end holders' 14-win run in Dublin thriller

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France
Ireland (22) 32
Tries: Keenan, Lowe, Porter, Ringrose Cons: Sexton 2, Byrne Pens: Sexton, Byrne
France (16) 19
Try: Penaud Con: Ramos Pens: Ramos 3 Drop-goal: Ramos

Ireland boosted their Six Nations title hopes and ended France's run of 14 straight wins as they battled to a pulsating bonus-point win in Dublin.

Ireland scored three first-half tries with Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Andrew Porter all crossing.

Damian Penaud's brilliant counter-attacking try and three Thomas Ramos penalties kept France in touch.

Ramos cancelled out Ross Byrne's penalty with a drop-goal, but Garry Ringrose's try secured Ireland's win.

The victory further underlines Ireland's status as the world's number one side and gives Andy Farrell's side a national record 13th straight home win, while ending France's dream of a second successive Grand Slam.

Having taken bonus-point wins over Wales and France, Ireland will next face Italy in Rome on 25 February with France hosting Scotland a day later.

Title favourites live up to billing in breathless first half

Saturday's match had been billed as a titanic showdown between the championship favourites and it comfortably met the hype as the world's top two sides produced an electrifying first-half spectacle.

While France took an early lead through Ramos' fifth-minute penalty, Ireland immediately set about regaining control and, while Andrew Porter was denied a try in the hosts' opening attack, Finlay Bealham's sleight of hand sent Keenan scything through before crashing over for a well-worked score.

However, after a second Ramos penalty cut Ireland's lead to a single point, France ruthlessly exploited space in the home side's defence when Anthony Jelonch rampaged through Irish bodies and fed Penaud, who sprinted clear to finish off a stunning counter.

With most of the stadium still marvelling at Penaud's score, Ireland worked the ball out to Lowe who, despite Penaud's attempts to push him into touch, acrobatically managed to touch the ball down in the corner, with the try standing following a lengthy TMO review.

Sexton's failed conversion attempt meant Ireland trailed 13-12, but after Uini Atonio was yellow-carded for a high hit on Rob Herring, Porter marked his 50th cap by scoring Ireland's third try before Sexton's penalty put the hosts six points clear at the end of a breathless opening 40 minutes.

Ireland hold on before Ringrose settles classic

Garry Ringrose celebrates with his Ireland team-mates
Garry Ringrose scored a brilliant fourth try to give Ireland a momentous win over the reigning Grand Slam winners

Following a thunderous first half, excitement turned to tension after the restart as the intensity dropped and France set about narrowing the deficit.

However, they failed to make inroads as Ramos missed a long-range kick at the posts before Stuart McCloskey eased the mounting pressure on the Irish defence by forcing a turnover close to the try-line.

After Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was forced off, his replacement Byrne's penalty split the posts to put Ireland nine clear before Ramos moved France to within six with a classy drop-goal.

While that put France within a converted try of victory, the away side's hopes of snatching a late victory were dashed when Ringrose somehow slipped past three French tacklers and touched down to give Ireland the bonus-point win after a championship encounter that will live long in the memory.

Farrell completes the set

Having been comfortably beaten in Paris last year, Farrell had urged his side to "take our game to them" and the players rose to the task with a performance that showcased Ireland's courage, skill and championship credentials.

It also completes the set for Farrell with the Englishman now having beaten all tier one nations during his three-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Ireland, after wins over southern hemisphere giants New Zealand, South Africa and Australia during a memorable 2022.

Farrell had lost all three previous meetings with France but Saturday's win will give Ireland the psychological advantage before a possible World Cup quarter-final meeting on French soil later this year.

That is further down the line, though. As for now, Ireland have kept alive their hopes of winning the Grand Slam for the fourth time in their history and will be considered heavy favourites to win a first title since 2018 as they prepare for matches in Italy and Scotland, before hosting England on 18 March.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton, Murray; Porter, Herring, Bealham, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, O'Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

Comments

Join the conversation

365 comments

  • Comment posted by cherryandwhites1, today at 16:17

    England fan here in peace and to offer a thank you to these two fantastic sides for a superb demonstration of how exciting our beloved game can be.

    This match was a spectacle. Bravo!

    • Reply posted by bettyswollox, today at 16:20

      bettyswollox replied:
      Great comment!

  • Comment posted by gallicvale, today at 16:17

    Four tries to one. No dispute.

    • Reply posted by Monty The Scarlet, today at 16:36

      Monty The Scarlet replied:
      1st 2 tries from forward passes and Sexton holding 2 players in the ruck for the third. Sorry but I beg to differ. Poor refereeing.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 16:21

    Comprehensive win by Ireland and could have had more tries. No question now about who's No.1!

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 16:22

      bridstow man replied:
      Fair play but winning world Cup is the pinnacle but on good path

  • Comment posted by next_question, today at 16:19

    Immense game. First half was the best half of rugby I've ever seen in the 6N.

    Second half... Ireland are terrifying at the moment. The work rate and the decision making... fully deserve their #1 ranking.

    Scotland are going to have to target the South Africa game at the RWC if they want to progress!!!

    • Reply posted by basil, today at 16:47

      basil replied:
      Think scot/ Ire bigger obstacle to Ire GS than Ire/Eng_ will also show where's Scots are and be a marker for RWC and a decent crack at Safr and Ire

  • Comment posted by robbieboy, today at 16:20

    And that my friends, is how you play good running open rugby. Well done ireland. I hope italy don't try similar tactics against us tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 17:03

      Nathan replied:
      It's also how to deal with accidental head high tackles. The match was not dominated by a red card.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 16:16

    As a neutral that was a thoroughly good watch. Great effort from both but particularly Ireland in the last 20 their game management was superb. Can see why they are the top 2. Both these teams will be in the mix for the WC along with the Boks and all blacks.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 16:46

      Thescribe replied:
      I think the Wallabies should be in that conversation too, now Eddie's their Coach.

  • Comment posted by DMcG, today at 16:25

    Most exciting rugby match in years. It lived up to the No.1 v No.2 class. The rest of Europe have a mountain to climb if they don’t want to get annihilated by these guys. Well done Ireland. No one could have kept pace with them tonight. Different level.

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 16:22

    Great performance from Ireland, and 2 b fair Great defence from France.
    sides take note, 6 points ahead Don't just keep possession but trust yourselves and go 4 another try or a mistake from your opposition 2 kill the game off, exactly what Ireland did, what a team they have, made a decent French side look very ordinary.
    Me an English fan, I really hope Ireland win the big prize later this year

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 16:26

      Mark replied:
      Why do 'hope Ireland win the bog prize later this year'?

      Whenever England lose, regardless of our opponents, the bars of Dublin are full desperate for us to lose. Same as Glasgow and Cardiff.

      They won't get past the quarter final.

  • Comment posted by ngoo, today at 16:19

    It is a pity that these two teams are in the same half of the draw for the World Cup. What a terrific match.

  • Comment posted by donkeyfuzz, today at 16:23

    Hard to beat that with a big stick. Obviously happy Irish fan but the quality of rugby on display from both teams was epic. Hope the rest of the weekend lives up to this standard

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 16:25

      Justfacts replied:
      Couldn't beat it with a beating stick, and that's designed for beating!!

  • Comment posted by jappychap, today at 16:18

    And thanks to Wayne Barnes for refereeing the match so intelligently.

    • Reply posted by bettyswollox, today at 16:23

      bettyswollox replied:
      Apart from the yellow card. Deserved a red but that would have ruined a fab test match

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 16:24

    Must be undisputably the no 1 in the world now Ireland. Can they carry this form through to the world Cup. Solid ball player forwards with backs whose handling is sublime at time. France were good too but overwhelmed but this solid exciting team. A bruised Englishman whistfully recalling his Irish grandmother......

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 16:27

      Thescribe replied:
      In a word, No.

  • Comment posted by marky_makry, today at 16:20

    Imo, even with their best team playing, France comprehensively demolished by Ireland there.
    Definitely the best team in the world today

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 16:22

      Origo replied:
      Demolished a little unfair

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 16:20

    Ireland were sublime and worthy if number 1 status. Antonio should have been a red card. Glam slam for ireland now.

    • Reply posted by ptron, today at 16:32

      ptron replied:
      It maybe should have been but I'm glad it wasn't. Some on here will try to take the gloss off anything. No excuses

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 16:19

    Ireland immense. Feel a bit less bad about last week now! Should go on for the GS now..

    I hope for their sake they aren't peaking early again - last two world cups Ireland have been the n.h form team a year or 2 before the tournament then been average for the w.c. itself. This team should be semi final as an absolute minimum and one of the favourites to win. Good luck to them!

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 16:35

      otiger replied:
      Wales were not as bad as some people made out, they had their chances. I hope they go well today, but Scotland looking dangerous.

  • Comment posted by Matt73, today at 16:25

    From a Welshman a cracking game of rugby from two quality sides. Ireland took their chances and are going to take some stopping, as a neutral really enjoyed it

    • Reply posted by SweetDreamer, today at 16:34

      SweetDreamer replied:
      Took their chances ? They were held up 3 times when over the try line...at least 15 points left behind there, maybe 21

  • Comment posted by Schleswigholstein Irish, today at 16:24

    Great performance from Ireland. This is a great Irish team. They answer every question and rise to every challenge.Very proud.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 16:22

    What an outstanding performance by Ireland. To make a superb French team look so ordinary, indeed have them back peddling in the second half, speaks volumes of what a Rugby force they’ve become. It was barely noticeable when the replacements came on; what strength in depth. I look on with huge amounts of envy - frustrated England supporter, with Irish heritage.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 16:30

    Wow! How I wish my England team could play with such passion, power and skill. This was probably the best 6 nations game I’ve ever seen. What a chance these sides have of winning the World Cup, can’t wait to see it. Ireland, absolutely brilliant.

  • Comment posted by Maladjusted, today at 16:29

    What an advert for the game, passion, power & finesse from 2 great teams. Well done Ireland, we’ll played France.

