Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ireland 32-19 France - Hosts end holders' 14-win run in Dublin thriller

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments83

Breaking news
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France
Ireland (22) 32
Tries: Keenan, Lowe, Porter, Ringrose Cons: Sexton 2, Byrne Pens: Sexton, Byrne
France (16) 19
Try: Penaud Con: Ramos Pens: Ramos 3 Drop-goal: Ramos

Ireland boosted their Six Nations title hopes and ended France's run of 14 straight wins as they battled to a pulsating bonus-point win in Dublin.

Ireland scored three first-half tries with Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Andrew Porter all crossing.

Damian Penaud's brilliant counter-attacking try and three Thomas Ramos penalties kept France in touch.

Ramos cancelled out Ross Byrne's penalty with a drop-goal, but Garry Ringrose's try secured Ireland's win.

The victory further underlines Ireland's status as the world's number one side and gives Andy Farrell's side a national record 13th straight home win, while ending France's dream of a second successive Grand Slam.

More to follow.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton, Murray; Porter, Herring, Bealham, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, O'Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by Schleswigholstein Irish, today at 16:24

    Great performance from Ireland. This is a great Irish team. They answer every question and rise to every challenge.Very proud.

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 16:24

    Must be undisputably the no 1 in the world now Ireland. Can they carry this form through to the world Cup. Solid ball player forwards with backs whose handling is sublime at time. France were good too but overwhelmed but this solid exciting team. A bruised Englishman whistfully recalling his Irish grandmother......

  • Comment posted by rossm1987, today at 16:24

    I really hope Ireland haven't peaked too early. I support England. They deserve to do well at the next WC

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 16:24

    Ireland are immense there's no doubt about it, but how do they get so many incorrect refereeing decisions go their way?

  • Comment posted by Not a PC fan, today at 16:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by carpediem, today at 16:24

    Goan ye boys ye!

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 16:24

    Smart rugby from Ireland. Not v exciting but v effective. Great first half of rugby though

  • Comment posted by Welshandproud, today at 16:24

    Excellent game. Ireland clearly showing they’re a class apart from everyone at the minute. But as a bitter Welshman I have to say - Tom Brady would have been proud of most of those Irish passes today.

  • Comment posted by tkrypton, today at 16:24

    Rugby is so dull

  • Comment posted by donkeyfuzz, today at 16:23

    Hard to beat that with a big stick. Obviously happy Irish fan but the quality of rugby on display from both teams was epic. Hope the rest of the weekend lives up to this standard

  • Comment posted by ptron, today at 16:23

    Easy to say now but glad it finished with 30 on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Mum and Dad, today at 16:23

    Immense game of rugby by two exceptional teams. Caelan Doris is a phenomenal player still going like an express train after eighty minutes.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 16:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BritishBashingCabal, today at 16:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 16:22

    I thought Barnes had an outstanding game for France and easily their best player. Red card all day long......

  • Comment posted by Trevelyanscorn, today at 16:22

    Loweeeee lieeee bai

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 16:22

    Great performance from Ireland, and 2 b fair Great defence from France.
    sides take note, 6 points ahead Don't just keep possession but trust yourselves and go 4 another try or a mistake from your opposition 2 kill the game off, exactly what Ireland did, what a team they have, made a decent French side look very ordinary.
    Me an English fan, I really hope Ireland win the big prize later this year

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 16:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 16:22

    What an outstanding performance by Ireland. To make a superb French team look so ordinary, indeed have them back peddling in the second half, speaks volumes of what a Rugby force they’ve become. It was barely noticeable when the replacements came on; what strength in depth. I look on with huge amounts of envy - frustrated England supporter, with Irish heritage.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 16:21

    Well this man forecast French win......

    Humble pie for the English man fantastic first half brilliant win.

    Finding a way to win is a habit the Irish are hooked.

    Good luck to both teams in world Cup both teams but especially the Irish

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport