Six Nations 2023: Ireland 32-19 France - Hosts end holders' 14-win run in Dublin thriller
Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby
|Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France
|Ireland (22) 32
|Tries: Keenan, Lowe, Porter, Ringrose Cons: Sexton 2, Byrne Pens: Sexton, Byrne
|France (16) 19
|Try: Penaud Con: Ramos Pens: Ramos 3 Drop-goal: Ramos
Ireland boosted their Six Nations title hopes and ended France's run of 14 straight wins as they battled to a pulsating bonus-point win in Dublin.
Ireland scored three first-half tries with Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Andrew Porter all crossing.
Damian Penaud's brilliant counter-attacking try and three Thomas Ramos penalties kept France in touch.
Ramos cancelled out Ross Byrne's penalty with a drop-goal, but Garry Ringrose's try secured Ireland's win.
The victory further underlines Ireland's status as the world's number one side and gives Andy Farrell's side a national record 13th straight home win, while ending France's dream of a second successive Grand Slam.
More to follow.
Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton, Murray; Porter, Herring, Bealham, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.
Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, O'Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.
France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.
Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.
sides take note, 6 points ahead Don't just keep possession but trust yourselves and go 4 another try or a mistake from your opposition 2 kill the game off, exactly what Ireland did, what a team they have, made a decent French side look very ordinary.
Me an English fan, I really hope Ireland win the big prize later this year
Humble pie for the English man fantastic first half brilliant win.
Finding a way to win is a habit the Irish are hooked.
Good luck to both teams in world Cup both teams but especially the Irish