Semi Radradra began his career playing rugby league for the Parramatta Eels in Australia before switching codes in 2017

Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra will join French Top 14 side Lyon at the end of the season.

The Fiji international, 30, has made 46 appearances for Bristol since arriving from Bordeaux Begles in July 2020.

He helped the Bears win the European Challenge Cup soon after joining and was part of the team that finished top of the Premiership in 2020-21.

"Semi is not just a world-class talent but an outstanding team man," Bears head coach Pat Lam told the club site. external-link

"He has made a significant impact on and off the field, helping and inspiring a lot of our people, especially the younger players, showing them through his actions what being a true professional is all about.

"These qualities have enabled him to battle back from two serious knee injuries which will allow him to continue to have a positive impact for us in our run-in for the rest of the season.

"It has been a real pleasure to have him at the Bears and we all wish him and his family well for his next chapter."