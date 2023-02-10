Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sione Kalamafoni has scored nine tries in 54 Scarlets appearances

Powerful Tonga number eight Sione Kalamafoni will leave Scarlets at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Scarlets say the 34-year-old, who joined from Leicester in 2020, will take up "an opportunity" in French rugby after three seasons.

Kalamafoni hopes to end his time there on a high.

"Myself and my family have loved our time at the Scarlets over the last three seasons and it has been a tough decision to move on," he said.

"There is a special group of fans here at the Scarlets and hopefully we can give them a strong finish to the season in the URC [United Rugby Championship] and the [European] Challenge Cup."

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "Sione has been an invaluable member of our squad, an outstanding player, professional and leader who has helped mentor our young players at the club.

"We are sad to see him leave, but we know he will play a big part in our push to climb the URC table and challenge for silverware in the Challenge Cup for the remainder of the season."