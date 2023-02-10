Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lucio Cinti scored one try and had another chalked off for Irish

Premiership Rugby Cup London Irish (13) 30 Tries: Cinti, Basham, Poolman Cons: Jennings 3 Pens: Jennings 3 Northampton Saints (12) 18 Tries: Sleightholme, Litchfield Con: Grayson Pens: Grayson 2

London Irish saw off Northampton 30-18 to reach the Premiership Rugby Cup final for the second season running.

Lucio Cinti's converted try and two Rory Jennings penalties put Irish 13-12 up at the break, cancelling out Ollie Sleightholme and Tom Litchfield scores.

James Basham drove over to extend the lead, but two James Grayson penalties brought Saints back within two points at 20-18 going into the final quarter.

Jennings kicked a third penalty before Eddie Poolman's late try sealed it.

London Irish: Loader; Cinti, Williams, Jennings, Dykes; Atkins, Englefield Gigena, Ruiz, Chawatama, Caulfield, Munga, Cooke (c), Basham, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Cornish, Haffar, Parker, Scragg, Donnell, O'Sullivan, Poolman, Stokes.

Northampton Saints: Collins; Sleightholme, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Skosan; Grayson, Braley (c); Waller, Cruse, Petch, Nansen, Coles, Wilkins, Hinkley, Graham.

Replacements: Burns, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Painter, Lockett, Sylvester, James, Matavesi, Hendy.